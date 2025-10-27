‘NCIS’ Star Joins Voice Cast of ‘Zootopia 2’

Wilmer Valderrama is promoting his new film. The NCIS star shared a post to his Instagram account, revealing to his 1.7 million followers that he’s starring in the upcoming Zootopia 2 film.

“The hippo is out of the bag. I’m joining the Zootopia family as Higgins! 🦛Watch #Zootopia2 only in theaters November 26th. Tickets are on sale now,” he wrote.

The That 70s Show alum captioned the photo alongside an animated image from the film. It features two animals dressed as police officers.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also joins the cast of the sequel. Returning cast members include Jason Bateman, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Shakira. Also new to the franchise are Ke Huy Quan, Quinta Brunson, and Fortune Feimster. The follow-up comes nine years after its Oscar-winning 2016 animated prequel.

Per an official logline, the film details what happens after cracking the biggest case in Zootopia’s history, rookie cops Judy Hopps (Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Bateman) find their partnership isn’t as solid as they thought when Chief Bogo (Elba) orders them to join the Partners in Crisis counseling program. But it doesn’t take long for their partnership to be put to the ultimate test when they find themselves on the twisting trail of a mystery tied to the arrival of a venomous snake in the animal metropolis.

“We are beyond excited to welcome everyone back to the outrageous, expansive animal metropolis of Zootopia, and take audiences on a hilarious, wild ride into parts of the city we’ve never visited before,” co-director Jared Bush said in a statement about the upcoming release. “Whether it’s the marshes of semi-aquatic mammals, the vast desert dunes or even greater mysteries beyond, our heroes, Judy and Nick, will meet a lot of new friends, and discover even more about the world, themselves and a brand-new snake in town.”