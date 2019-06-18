MTV Movie and TV Awards Just Took Over TV Land, and Viewers Are Beyond Irked

The MTV Movie and TV Awards is taking over TV screens on Monday night, but not all those viewing are doing so willingly.

Viacom, which owns MTV, chose to simulcast the annual awards show on almost all of its channels, including VH1, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central.

However, out of all those interruptions, it seems like TV Land fans were the most up-in-arms over the broadcast giant’s decision.

@tvland @ComedyCentral AGAIN this year? If I want to watch the #MTVAwards then I’d watch MTV. There was a woman giving the double finger – was that necessary? #failure — Terrie (@tspjl) June 18, 2019

@ZacharyLevi You’re in trouble now. I turned on @tvland to watch “Everybody Loves Raymond” and you are on there instead with some @MTV awards. I would have turned on MTV if I wanted to watch their awards. I saw you on there talking about “500 tick tocks” and other stupid crap! — Stanley Hetz (@stan4prez) June 18, 2019

Particularly, fans of Everybody Love Raymond took to Twitter livid that the powers that be decided to disrupt their viewing schedule.

Many noted that their routines revolved around enjoying old episodes of the CBS sitcom, which ended in 2005. Others noted that the types of shows promoted on the awards show are very different from the interests of the TV Land audience.

They do that crap every year with their lame award shows, including TV Land which annoyed me badly because I had a routine down with mom at night to watch Everyone Loves Raymond before bed at night. — Chuck Fiello Jr. (@OrangeChuck) June 18, 2019

@tvland @RaymondTVLand WTH is this stupid MTV Award show pushing ELR off. TVLand is NOT MTV. Put ELR back on. We need more #EverybodyLovesRaymond and less of these stupid shows !!!!! — 🐾TaMmY🦀 (@shortnsassy58) June 18, 2019

This strategy is fairly common for Viacom to do, as they are known to take over other networks to help get as many eyes as possible on their high profile broadcasts. They recently aired the CMT Music Awards on other outlets, including MTV.

Despite this precedent, many thought this latest broadcast was overkill.

Is it really necessary to air the MTV Movie & TV Awards on MTV, Vh1, BET, Cmt, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon AND TV Land at the same time? That’s 7 channels I noticed on my cable alone! Is this some sort of scam by MTV to boost the ratings artificially?! #MTVAwards #MTVMovieAwards pic.twitter.com/JThvDui0Eh — bradassTV (@bradasstv) June 18, 2019

As mentioned, the MTV Movie and TV Awards is currently airing on MTV, as well as on many other Viacom networks.