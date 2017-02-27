Moana Star Gets Knocked In Head With Flag Mid-Oscars Performance

Auli’i Cravalho, the 16-year-old star of Disney’s Moana not only attended her first ever Oscars, but she also performed as well. Learning a hard lesson in televised musical performances, Cravalho, unfortunately, get whacked right in the head mid-performance. She took it like a true professional, however.

Of course, something like this can be terribly embarrassing, but the young actress/singer handled the whole thing very well and even had some celebrity fans praising her performance.

Bravo, @auliicravalho! Beautiful voice, stunning beauty, total pro to continue even after that bop in the head by the flag. #MOANA #Oscars 👍 — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) February 27, 2017

Prior to taking the stage, Cravalho was brilliantly introduced by one of her co-stars, and a nominee of the evening, Lin-Manuel Miranda, who’s nominated in the Best Original Song category for “How Far I’ll Go,” the song she was performing.

Moana is an about an “adventurous teenager who is inspired to leave the safety and security of her island on a daring journey to save her people. Inexplicably drawn to the ocean, Moana (voice of Auliʻi Cravalho) convinces the mighty demigod Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson) to join her mission, and he reluctantly helps her become a wayfinder like her ancestors who sailed before her. Together, they voyage across the open ocean on an action-packed adventure, encountering enormous monsters and impossible odds, and along the way, Moana fulfills her quest and discovers the one thing she’s always sought: her own identity.”

Miranda worked with Mark Mancina and Opetaia Foa’i on the film’s original music, and this gave us our first taste at Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson spitting some rap verses.

Moana is now available to own digitally.

