Tom Cruise Set to Close Olympics in Paris With Stunt

As the 2024 Paris Olympics approaches its grand finale, rumors are swirling about a spectacular closing ceremony on August 11 featuring Tom Cruise. Reports from various sources, including Deadline and TMZ, suggest that Cruise will play a pivotal role in the ceremony, potentially executing one of his trademark death-defying stunts. The actor, known for performing his own stunts in blockbuster films like the Mission: Impossible series, is rumored to be involved in a dramatic handover of the Olympic flag from Paris to Los Angeles, the host city for the 2028 Summer Olympics.

While the International Olympic Committee has yet to confirm Cruise's participation, keeping such high-profile appearances under wraps is not uncommon to maximize the element of surprise for global audiences.

According to TMZ, Cruise may be planning to rappel from the top of the Stade de France, the venue for the closing ceremony. The ceremony, under the direction of French filmmaker Thomas Jolly, is expected to be a grand spectacle befitting the conclusion of what has been hailed as one of the most successful Olympic Games in recent memory.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Cruise has been spotted multiple times at various Olympic events in Paris. He was seen attending the Women's Artistic Gymnastics All-Around Final, accompanied by entertainment industry heavyweights David Zaslav and Christopher McQuarrie. The actor has also been photographed with other celebrities in attendance, including Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, and Steven Spielberg.

Interestingly, reports have emerged of Cruise being involved in a mysterious filming project around the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles last March. TMZ claims to have obtained footage of the actor climbing the iconic landmark and handing what appears to be a rolled-up Olympic flag to a cyclist. This has led to speculation that the scene could be part of a pre-recorded segment for the closing ceremony, potentially showcasing a symbolic journey of the Olympic flag from Paris to Los Angeles.

The rumored stunt is said to involve not just Cruise, but also a skateboarder and a volleyball player, who would pass the flag between them as they traverse iconic locations in Los Angeles. Cruise's potential involvement in the Paris Olympics closing ceremony wouldn't be his first brush with the Olympic movement. In 2004, he participated in carrying the Olympic torch from Los Angeles to Athens, Greece.

The 2024 Paris Olympics have already set a high bar for spectacle and star power. The opening ceremony featured performances by Lady Gaga and Celine Dion, while promotional videos for the events showcased the talents of Steven Spielberg and Beyoncé. The inclusion of Tom Cruise in the closing ceremony would be a fitting capstone to this star-studded Olympic experience.

The Games have also seen a significant uptick in viewership compared to the previous Olympics. According to Nielsen and Adobe Analytics, the opening ceremony on July 26th drew an impressive 29 million viewers, marking a 60% increase from the pandemic-affected 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

As Paris prepares to hand over the Olympic mantle to Los Angeles, the City of Angels is already gearing up for its turn in the global spotlight. Los Angeles, which previously hosted the Summer Olympics in 1932 and 1984, is taking a unique approach to the 2028 Games. Under the chairmanship of entertainment executive Casey Wasserman, the city plans to utilize existing structures such as the Coliseum, Crypto.com Arena, the Convention Center, and various sporting venues across the city, emphasizing sustainability and efficiency in Olympic planning.