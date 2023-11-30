Michael Myers Christmas Sweaters Now Available, Will Keep You Warm While 'Slashing Through the Snow'

Forget dashing through the snow. This holiday season, horror fans can be "slashing through the snow" while paying homage to their favorite horror franchise villain, Michael Myers, with a unique clothing piece that turns the ugly Christmas sweater trend on its head.

Introduced in 1978 via John Carpenter and Debra Hill's slasher film Halloween, Michael Myers has not only risen to become one of the most iconic horror figures, but a figure synonymous with Halloween. But that doesn't mean he can't feel a little festive and help spread the yuletide cheer. This year, as the holiday shopping season continues, treat yourself or a loved one to a special Mirchael Myers Christmas sweater to combine the love of the season with a love of all things horror. Continue on to see how you can snag your very own Michael Myers 'slashing through the snow' light-up Christmas sweater.

Light-Up Slashing Through the Snow Christmas Sweater – Michael Myers

(Photo: Spencer's)

Allowing fans to "celebrate the holidays in chilling style," the officially licensed Slashing Through the Snow Christmas Sweater, available at Spencer's, "features everyone's favorite slasher Michael Myers and can even bring more holiday cheer with its multiple light-up features." The sweater not only depicts a festive Michael Myers holding a knife with the words "slashing through the snow" on the sweater amid a whimsical holiday-perfect design, but also a light-up design that cycles through solid, blinking, and strobing lights.

The crew neck pullover sweater is made of cotton and acrylic and comes in unisex sizing only. It requires 2 CR2032 3A batteries, which are already included. It's recommended that if you or the person you're buying for prefers a more fitted look, order one size smaller than your normal size. Originally retailing for $59.99, the sweater is currently discounted to $44.99.

Light-Up Slashing Through the Snow Christmas Sweater – Michael Myers

More About the Halloween Franchise

The Halloween franchise is one of the most popular and successful horror franchises out there, and it is the franchise that helped start actress Jamie Lee Curtis' decades-spanning career. Now boasting 13 movies, a number that is sure to grow even further, the franchise got its start when Carpenter's Halloween first debuted in cinemas and on drive-in screens nationwide on Oct. 25, 1978. Written by Carpenter and Hill, the film depicts what would be dubbed "The Babysitter Murders" and centers around Michael Myers. After being locked away inside a sanitarium under the care of child psychiatrist Dr. Sam Loomis following the brutal killing of his sister, Judith Myers, Michael escapes after 15 years the night before Halloween and returns to the fictional Haddonfield, Illinois, where he begins a deadly rampage. Halloween marked Curtis' film debut, the actress taking on the role of Laurie Strode, one of the young women targeted on Halloween night.

Halloween became one of the most profitable independent films of all time and went on to spawn 12 additional movies to date – Halloween II, Halloween III: Season of the Witch, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers, Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, Halloween: Resurrection, Halloween (2007), Halloween II (2009), Halloween (2018), Halloween Kills, and Halloween Ends. In October, it was reported that Miramax won the rights to the Halloween franchise with plans to create a Halloween cinematic universe that will include a TV series.