A Michael Myers Action Figure Is the Perfect Christmas Gift for 'Halloween' Fans

Christmas is just around the corner, meaning holiday shopping in is in full swing. As you make your way through your Christmas list, checking it twice, cross off that horror lover in your life by treating them to a present offering a nod to David Gordon Green's Halloween (2018). A perfect gift for any lover of the Halloween franchise, the NECA Halloween (2018 Movie) 7" Scale Action Figure – Ultimate Michael Myers is the ultimate, and ultimately safest, way to bring Michael Myers into your own home, and the perfect piece to add to any fans' memorabilia collection.

The screen-accurate action figure is available for purchase on Amazon, where Prime members can get free Prime delivery, making it a perfect gifting option for any last-minute shoppers. Continue to learn how you can snag the perfect Christmas present for the Halloween fan in your life.

NECA – Halloween (2018 Movie) – 7" Scale Action Figure – Ultimate Michael Myers



(Photo: Amazon)

One of several horror figures produced by NECA, the NECA – Halloween (2018 Movie) – 7" Scale Action Figure – Ultimate Michael Myers is an exact replica of The Shape from Green's 2018 movie, one of the most recent entries in the Halloween franchise. Based on the 2018 film Halloween and measuring seven inches tall, the figure features over 25 points of articulation, allowing owners to pose the figure in various ways. It also comes with two heads, knife, hammer, jack o' lantern, interchangeable hands, and more and is packaged in a display-friendly deluxe window box packaging with opening flap. The figure is described as a "must-have for Halloween fans and collectors."

The NECA – Halloween (2018 Movie) – 7" Scale Action Figure – Ultimate Michael Myers retails for $39.99 on Amazon.

NECA – Halloween (2018 Movie) – 7" Scale Action Figure – Ultimate Michael Myers

More About Halloween (2018)

Released in 2018, Halloween is a direct sequel to John Carpenter's 1978 movie of the same name. The film picks up 40 years after the events of "The Babysitter Murders" in the fictional Haddonfield, Illinois and centers around Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode, who survived the vicious attacks on Halloween night and has spent the past several decades preparing for Michael Myers' return. Locked up in an institution, Myers manages to escape when his bus transfer goes horribly wrong, leading to an epic showdown when The Shape returns to Haddonfield. Along with Curtis, the movie also stars James Jude Courtney, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Haluk Bilginer, and Virginia Gardner.

Halloween (2018) marked the first entry in Green's trilogy, which concluded the 40-year saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode. It was followed by Halloween Kills in 2021 and Halloween Ends in 2022.