This Michael Myers Christmas Ornament Is a Killer Addition to Your Tree

The countdown to Christmas may be on, but for some, Halloween is a state of mind. As you deck the halls and trim the tree, pay homage to spooky season by welcoming The Shape, aka Michael Myers, into your home with a Halloween Christmas ornament.

Introduced in 1978 via John Carpenter and Debra Hill's slasher film, Michael Myers has risen to become one of the most iconic horror figures, and in addition to living on in a 13-film franchise, he can now step out of the film and onto your tree this holiday season. Continue on to see how you can snag your very own Halloween Christmas ornament.

HorrorNaments, Michael Meyers Body

Measuring 3.75-inches tall, HorrorNaments, Michael Meyers Body Christmas ornament offers a bit of scare to Christmastime. The ornament depicts Michael Myers, "one of the most famous fictional killers of all time," as seen in the Halloween movie, coveralls, bloody knife and all. Per the item's description, "he's out for blood, and nothing can stop him. When you hear that music, no amount of running or hiding can keep you from your fate." The listed price for the HorrorNaments, Michael Meyers Body Christmas ornament is $23.49. Prime two-day delivery is available for the ornament, meaning Prime members can get free shipping.

More About the Halloween Franchise

Considered to be one of the most successful and iconic horror franchises, the Halloween franchise got its start on Oct. 25, 1978 when Carpenter's Halloween first debuted in cinemas and on drive-in screens nationwide. Written by Carpenter and Hill, the film depicts what would be dubbed "The Babysitter Murders" and centers around Michael Myers, who after being locked away for the past 15 years inside a sanitarium under the care of child psychiatrist Dr. Sam Loomis after brutally killing his sister, escapes on the night before Halloween and returns to the fictional Haddonfield, Illinois. Halloween marked the film debut of Jamie Lee Curtis, who took on the role of Laurie Strode, one of the young women targeted on Halloween night.

Halloween became one of the most profitable independent films of all time and went on to spawn 12 additional movies to date - Halloween II, Halloween III: Season of the Witch, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers, Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, Halloween: Resurrection, Halloween (2007), Halloween II (2009), Halloween (2018), Halloween Kills, and Halloween Ends. In October, it was reported that Miramax won the rights to the Halloween franchise with plans to create a Halloween cinematic universe that will include a TV series.