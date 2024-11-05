Meghan Markle Was in ‘Horrible Bosses,’ and We Never Realized It

Before she landed the role of Rachel Zane opposite Patrick J. Adams on Suits, and before she became known around the world as the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle was “just a FedEx girl” in Horrible Bosses. The British royal, 43, made a brief 30-second cameo in the 2011 comedy, sharing the screen with Jason Sudeikis’ Kurt in a role that is often forgotten.

The short appearance in the Seth Gordon-directed comedy came towards the beginning of the film as Sudeikis’ character explains the pros and cons of his job as a manager in a chemical factory. When he sees a FedEx delivery woman – who we only know is named Jamie from IMDb – waiting for a signature on a package she’s delivering, he quickly intervenes and asks if she needs help to which Jamie responds, “I’m good. He’s just signing for these packages. Thank you.” Kurt, however, pushes on with some awkward attempts at flirting.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“What’s going on here?” he asks. “Is this one of those hidden camera shows? … I mean, you’re way too cute to just be a FedEx girl. You’ve got to be a model or actress, right? Like, what happens when I open one of these boxes? Something going to jump out and bite me in the penis?”

Jamie, however, simply responds, “No, nothing’s going to jump out. I’m just a FedEx girl,” before grabbing the paper from Kurt and leaving.

Along with Sudeikis, Horrible Bosses starred Jason Bateman, Charlie Day, Jennifer Aniston, Colin Farrell, Kevin Spacey, and Jamie Foxx. The film centers around three friends who conspire to murder their horrible bosses. The movie grossed $209.8 million worldwide and the 2014 sequel Horrible Bosses 2, which Markle did not appear in.

Her brief appearance in Horrible Bosses marked one of Markle’s earliest roles and followed appearances in small roles on shows such as CSI: Miami, 90210, and Fringe. The same year that Horrible Bosses debuted, however, Markle went on to appear in her most memorable role: Rachel Zane, attorney and former associate and paralegal at Specter Litt, on Suits. The hit USA Network series ran for nine seasons between June 23, 2011, and September 25, 2019, though Markle only appeared in eight of those seasons, departing the show, and her acting career altogether, following her November 2017 engagement to Prince Harry.

Since stepping down as a working royal and moving back to California, where she lives with her husband and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, Markle has stepped back into the entertainment world. In addition to her and Harry’s Netflix deal, the duchess has hosted podcasts. However, she hasn’t yet made her return to acting, something that seems unlikely to happen.