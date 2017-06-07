Disney Debuts First Photos From ‘Mary Poppins Returns’

Grab your sugar lumps, and hold on tight to your umbrellas, because Mary Poppins is taking Disney fans on another exciting journey.

Entertainment Weekly debuted the first photos of the upcoming live-action film, in which Emily Blunt takes over the classic Julie Andrews role. Joining her as Jack the lamplighter is Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The photos show off plenty of different looks at the new film. Most notably, one image shows off Mary and Jack flying with the three children, played by Pixie Davies, Joel Dawson, and Nathanael Saleh.

One of the shots depicts the the grown-up versions of Jane and Michael Banks – played by Emily Mortimer and Ben Whishaw – speaking with Mary. This shows just how much time has passed since the first movie, and the kind of relationship Mary continues to have with the children she used to watch over. There’s also a photo debuting a great look at Miranda’s take on Jack.

A couple of the images that were released show off the film’s concept art, and there’s even a behind-the-scenes shot of the cast rehearsing their songs together.

The movie looks wonderful, but don’t get too excited just yet. Mary Poppins Returns isn’t set to hit theaters until Christmas Day 2018. The film was directed by Rob Marshall, with a script from David Magee.

Until then, check out all of the new images in the gallery below!

