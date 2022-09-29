Marvel Star in Talks to Play Dennis Rodman in New Movie '48 Hours in Vegas'

Lionsgate may have found their Dennis Rodman for the new movie 48 Hours in Vegas. According to Deadline, Jonathan Majors is in early talks to play the five-time NBA champion in the film, which takes a look at Rodman's infamous 48-hour adventure in Las Vegas during the 1998 NBA Finals. The deal has not been finalized, but Deadline says negotiations are in the right direction as Major is on board to play Rodman.

In August 2021, Lionsgate won the rights to the film which is being produced by Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Aditya Sood. Rodman is an executive producer along with Ari Lubet and Will Allegra. Along with the infamous Vegas trip, 48 Hours in Vegas will detail the friendship between Rodman and Chicago Bulls assistant general manager.

Jonathan Majors is in talks to star as Dennis Rodman in '48 Hours in Vegas' 🏀



The story follows his wild Vegas trip in the middle of the 1998 NBA Finals



Phil Lord and Chris Miller will produce



The trip was talked about on the Bulls docuseries the Last Dance in 2020. At the time, Rodman was dating Carmer Electra who was with Rodman in Las Vegas. "I do remember being in Vegas with [Dennis]. It was on," Electra said on The Last Dance, per CBS Sports. "The party was starting right away. One thing about Dennis, he had to escape. He liked to go out. He liked to go to clubs. We'd go to his favorite restaurant. Then we'd go to a nightclub. Then we'd go to after hours. It didn't stop. It was definitely an occupational hazard to be Dennis's girlfriend. He was wild. She then said: "There's a knock on the door. It's Michael Jordan," she said. "And I hid. I didn't want him to see me like that. So I'm just like hiding behind the couch with covers on me."

Majors 33, is known for being in films such as Da 5 Bloods, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, and the Harder they Fall. On the television side, Majors starred as The Time-Keppers/He Who Remains/Kang the Conqueror in the Disney+ Marvel series Loki. Majors will play Kang the Conqueror in two upcoming Marvel films, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

In October 2021, PopCulture.com exclusively spoke to Majors about being in the third Ant-Man film and working with Paul Rudd. "Paul is our leader, and he's awesome," he said. "It is an awesome energy. To be a part of the MCU is a dream you didn't know you had. As a theater kid, I joined a huge company of these incredible artmakers, that's from cinematographers to my fellow actors, to directors. You're part of the company now and that feels really good, very much like the old days, the old, old, old, old days, with these theater troops. It's cool."