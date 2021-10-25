Jonathan Majors Talks Working With Paul Rudd on ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ (Exclusive)

Jonathan Majors can be seen in the new film The Harder They Fall on Nov. 3 streaming on Netflix. But Marvel fans know him as “He Who Remains” in the Disney+ series Loki, and will star as Kang the Conqueror in the upcoming film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Majors who talked about working with Ant-Man star Paul Rudd and being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

“Paul is our leader, and he’s awesome,” Majors told PopCulture.”It is an awesome energy. To be a part of the MCU is a dream you didn’t know you had. As a theater kid, I joined a huge company of these incredible art makers, that’s from cinematographers to my fellow actors, to directors. You’re part of the company now and that feels really good, very much like the old days, the old, old, old, old days, with these theater troops. It’s cool.”

Kang the Conqueror is one of the major villains in the MCU. Fans got a first glimpse of him with Majors in Loki as “He Who Remains,” an alternate version of him. It looks like Kang the Conqueror will be the next main villain in the MCU after Thanos who dies in Avengers: Endgame. Along with Majors and Rudd, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania stars Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer and Kathryn Newton. The film was initially slated to be released next year but has since been pushed back to 2023.

In the meantime, Majors is focused on The Harder They Fall as he stars as a Black cowboy named Nat Love. In the film, Love goes after another Black cowboy named Rufus Black who killed his parents when he was young. Black is played by Idris Elba, and Majors enjoyed working with him.

“It’s so interesting because we wanted to start and never meet until we did at work on set,” Majors said. “That just became impossible one, because of the climate in which we were making it, in the pandemic, etc. We just had to be close to each other because we were allowed to and we needed to rehearse and we needed to do all these things, and we were living in the same town.

“We established this really, really nice relationship, this really nice, energetic relationship where we could be partners at one point in the discussion of it, and then find ourselves in beautiful opposition, which was great, the hunter and the hunted. We changed those roles throughout the day and throughout the scenes.”