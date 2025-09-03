Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi Embrace, Nearly Kiss in ‘Wuthering Heights’ First Look

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi are about to make the big screen even steamier in their next film.

The two will star in Saltburn director Emerald Fennell’s 2026 adaptation of Wuthering Heights, based on Emily Brontë’s classic 1847 Gothic romance-drama novel. As mentioned, the two have previously collaborated with Fennell; Elordi starred in Saltburn, and Robbie produced it.

The poster prominently features Robbie and Elordi embracing, just before a kiss.

The original Wuthering Heights focuses on the tenuous relationship between Catherine Earnshaw and an orphan, Heathcliff, who her family adopts. It is often considered one of the greatest books ever written.

As you’d expect, Fennell’s version seems to be a little more hot and heavy. (The first line of dialogue in the trailer is Elordi telling Robbie he’d “follow her like a dog to the end of the world” interspersed with blurred-out sex scenes while a slowed-down version of Charli XCX’s “Everything is Romantic” plays.)

Shazad Latif, Hong Chau, Ewan Mitchell, Martin Clunes, and Saltburn alum Alison Oliver will also appear in the film. Charli XCX will provide original songs for the soundtrack, suggesting this will be a more anachronistic adaptation of the novel similar to Baz Luhrmann’s version of The Great Gatsby.

Watch the trailer below.