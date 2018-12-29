‘Mafia II’ Writer Wants Netflix to Remake ‘Clue’ After ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ Success

Walt Williams, a writer on the popular video games Mafia II and Star Wars: Battlefront II, has offered his services to Netflix to write a remake of Clue in light of the success of the interactive Black Mirror: Bundersnatch. Unfortunately for Williams, Ryan Reynolds is already making one.

“Hey [Netflix] Bandersnatch is cool and all, but hit me up when you want to get really serious about interactive movies and we can remake Clue,” Williams wrote.

Mitch Dyer, who worked on Star Wars: Battlefront II as well, added, “Oh my God can we outline this.”

“No one can stop us,” Williams added.

Clue, based on the board game of the same name, was famously released to theaters in 1985 with three different endings. All three endings have been included on the film’s home video releases, giving audiences the chance to pick their own, much like Bundersnatch.

The original film was released by Paramount and directed by Jonathan Lynn, who co-wrote with John Landis. Although featuring an all-star cast that includes Tim Curry, Christopher Lloyd, Michael McKean, Madeline Khan and Eileen Brennan, Clue was a box office flop at the time. It has since become a cult favorite and there have been multiple attempts to remake it over the years.

At first, the remake was set up at Universal, which had a deal with Hasbro, the toy company that makes the game. At one point, Pirates of the Caribbean director Gore Verbinski was attached. However, nothing came of that and the project moved over to 20th Century Fox in 2016.

In January 2018, Ryan Reynolds signed a three-year first-look deal with Fox, with the Clue remake planned as his first project. The script will be written by Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. They said the film could be rated R, although considering that Disney’s acquisition of Fox will soon be complete, that might be difficult to achieve.

“It will have elements of [the original movie], but it’s important that we don’t try and just rehash it,” Reese told MTV News in May. “We want to build on it. We want to take some of what makes it fun and funny, but then we want to do our own thing. It’s about finding that balance. Hopefully we don’t upset the Clue-hounds because there are a lot of them apparently. We didn’t realize this until we signed up.”

Bandersnatch has reinvigorated interest in interactive media outside video games since its release Friday morning. The film bested Clue with five different endings and there are over a trillion different steps viewers can take, reports Variety. It can take anywhere between 40 and 90 minutes to watch, depending on what choices viewers make.

