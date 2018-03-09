Mackenzie Davis Joining ‘Terminator’ Reboot

It has been announced that actress Mackenzie Davis is in talks to star in the new Terminator reboot film.

According to Variety, Davis’ official role is not detailed, but she is said to be playing “one of the new faces” in the franchises reboot.

The wording used is notable since “faces” suggests that fans can possibly expect more newcomer casting announcements for the next installment of the action film series.

Davis would be most recognizable from her role in the AMC series Halt and Catch Fire, as well as the Golden Globe-winning Black Mirror episode San Junipero.

Most recently, she starred alongside Ryan Gosling, Jared Leto, Robin Wright, and Harrison Ford in Blade Runner 2049. She also had parts in The Martian (opposite Matt Damon and Donald Glover) and That Awkward Moment (opposite Zac Efron, Michael B. Jordan, and Miles Teller).

Next up, she can seen in the Jason Reitman film Tully, in which she co-stars with Charlize Theron. In Tully, Davis plays a “thoughtful, surprising, and sometimes challenging young nanny” who arrives to help Theron’s struggling mother-of-three character, Marlo.

After that, she will appear in The Turning, a thriller that is reported to be a modern take on Henry James’ novella The Turn of the Screw.

In addition to Davis, the new report also confirms that Linda Hamilton will be returning to the franchise since 1991s Terminator 2 (though she did have an uncredited voice cameo on 2009s Terminator: Salvation).

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently revealed the filming start date for the sixth installment of the action franchise. While speaking to reporters, Schwarzenegger divulged that Terminator 6 will start shooting in summer 2018.

“We are starting to shoot Terminator 6 in June to the middle of October, so I am in that,” he said. “I am looking forward to coming back as the T-800 model. It’s gonna be great with Tim Miller as the director and Jim Cameron is kind of supervising the whole thing.”

It was also announced that Schwarzenegger will begin filming Kung Fury: The Movie (a feature-film version of the short by the same name) almost as soon as he finishes shooting the new Terminator.

There are several other projects in the pipeline for the former “Governator” as well, with him also telling the outlet, “Then we are finishing off the script now on Triplets, which is sequel to Twins. Then they are also writing King Conan. Then we just made a deal to do a series of westerns on television, so we are looking forward to that.”