Tim Allen Tells Hilarious 'Santa Clause 2' F-Bomb to Kelly Clarkson: 'I'm Not Really a Big Fan of Children'

Tim Allen shared a hilarious and awkward story about making The Santa Clause 2, when he accidentally cursed in front of children while made up as Santa Claus. During a stop on The Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday, the Last Man Standing star admitted he is not a big fan of children, even though he has them. He got very frustrated while children got rambunctious during a scene that had to be filmed 15 times.

"I'm not really a big fan of children," Allen told Clarkson, reports E! News. "I have them. I like mine, kind of. I don't like other people's children. And when we did Santa Clause, it was like cats, they wouldn't leave me alone. I mean, I'm dressed like Santa Claus, we had a North Pole set. We used real children, and, in one scene in a submarine, we're looking—we're waiting for the North Pole and then Air Force is flying over the North Pole."

Allen had to film 15 takes of the scenes, and he could not hold in his anger any longer. He told everyone to be quiet, then noticed two children fighting in the background. It was already late in the afternoon, and Allen was "very angry, sweaty, and the camera just had to come around and get my eyes." Once the movie began, the kids continued arguing over how hit or pinched the other. "Fifteen takes later, the kid said one more word, and I let out the loudest F-bomb," Allen said.

Suddenly, everyone stopped. The man in a Santa Claus costume just cursed, after all! The children were in complete shock and Disney producers came to the set to calm the situation down. They told parents Allen actually said "fuch," a Swedish word that means "holiday trim." "Kids didn't buy it. Nobody bought it," Allen said. "I never did that again. I realized I shocked these poor kids."

The Santa Clause franchise kicked off in 1994 and was followed by sequels in 2002 and 2006. In the series, Allen plays Scott Calvin, a toy salesman who accidentally caused the real Santa Claus to all off a roof on Christmas Eve and had to finish Santa's deliveries. The first film has become a modern Christmas classic and all three films are available on Disney+. Allen can also be seen in Last Man Standing, which airs on Fox Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. ET. The show is in its ninth and final season.