‘Living Among Us’ Trailer Documents The Lives Of Vampiric Family

Back in 2014, director Taika Waititi gave audiences one of the most inventive vampire films of the decade with What We Do in the Shadows, a mockumentary about vampires all attempting to be roommates in a New Zealand apartment. Filmed in 2013 but just now finally getting released, Living Among Us is a much more sinister look at the inside lives of a family of vampires.

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“Living Among Us follows a documentary crew sent in to interview a family of vampires whose existence has been made known to the world. But soon, the crew realizes their very lives are in danger as they uncover a deadly secret and must fight for survival.”

William Sadler (Iron Man 3), Thomas Ian Nicholas (American Pie), and John Heard (Home Alone) all star in the interesting take on the vampire genre.

According to Bloody Disgusting, “Sadler is set to play the role of Samuel, the sect leader who arranges for the camera crew to interview the family. Heard will play Andrew, the head of the family who is being interviewed and [Esmé] Bianco (Game of Thrones) will play Elleanor, the wife of Andrew. [James] Russo (Public Enemies) will be Aaron, the station manager. [Andrew] Keegan (Independence Day) will take on the role of Blake, the immorally sadistic and sociopathic vampire and family member while Nicholas will play Mike, the camera crew’s interviewer.”

Independent horror movies can face all sorts of challenges when filming wraps, so it’s tough to say exactly why the film has been delayed for so long. It’s possible that, after the release of Waititi’s film, the Living Among Us filmmakers wanted to delay the release, or it’s possible the film struggled finding distribution.

Whatever the reason for the delay, Living Among Us will be out soon for all to enjoy.

