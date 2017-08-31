‘Little Evil’ Trailer Offers Comedic Continuation of ‘Rosemary’s Baby’

The concept of “evil little kid” has been explored countless times in horror movies, causing parents to react to their creepy creations in a variety of ways. In the upcoming horror-comedy Little Evil, the idea of merely being a step-dad to a terrifying tike is explored to hilarious effect. Check out the new trailer above!

In the film, “Adam Scott (Big Little Lies, Parks & Rec) and Evangeline Lilly (Ant-Man, Lost) star in this offbeat comedy about love, family, and the Antichrist. Gary has just married the love of his life, Samantha, and is now the stepfather to her quirky 5-year-old son, Lucas (Owen Atlas). But he soon finds himself in increasingly odd situations around the child, which drives him to believe his new stepson may actually be the spawn of Satan.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Films like Rosemary’s Baby, The Omen, and Children of the Corn have depicted all manner of creepy children with connections to the supernatural, but those films often end once their demonic temperament is discovered. As we see in Little Evil, not all evil children suffer the same fate as those in other stories.

Earlier this year, Netflix found success with its horror-comedy series The Santa Clarita Diet, which combined gruesome gore with gut-busting laughs. Little Evil looks primed to cash-in on that audience, appealing to a variety of movie fans with its hilarious combination of romantic comedy themes and pure terror.

The film comes from writer/director Eli Craig, who previously gave audiences the unique take on the backwoods slasher Tucker and Dale vs. Evil. In that film, two innocent “hillbillies” head to their remote vacation cabin in the woods, only for coeds to misinterpret their intentions and accidentally die when attempting to vanquish the “killers.”

Thanks to films like Shaun of the Dead, Zombieland, and Cabin in the Woods, horror fans have earned an abundance of films that not only poke fun at their beloved genre, but also offer solid scares. Long gone are the days when the best horror-comedy fans could get were installments in the Scary Movie franchise.

Little Evil debuts on Netflix September 1.

Photo Credit: Adam Scott