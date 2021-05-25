'Last Night in Soho' Star Anya-Taylor Joy Mesmerizes in Trailer for Edgar Wright's New Psychological Thriller

✖

After donning '60s styles in The Queen's Gambit, Anya Taylor-Joy returns to that era in her newest movie, Last Night in Soho. Focus Features released the first trailer for the film on Tuesday. It is the latest project from Shaun of the Dead and Baby Driver director Edgar Wright and co-stars JoJo Rabbit star Thomasin McKenzie. Last Night in Soho hits theaters on Oct. 22.

The psychological horror film begins when a young girl passionate about fashion design is mysteriously transported to the 1960s, where she meets her idol, a stunning singer. However, she quickly learns that 1960s London is more mysterious than she believes. The cast also features Matt Smith, Jessie Mer Li and Synnove Karlen.

The movie also features British movie legends Rita Tushingham, Diana Rigg and Terence Stamp. Rigg died in September 2020 at age 82, and Last Night in Soho is her final movie. Margaret Nolan, who died in October 2020, also filmed scenes for the movie.

Wright is best known for his films Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Scott Pilgrim vs. The Word, and The World's End. Last Night in Soho is his first film since 2017's Baby Driver. In a 2019 interview with Empire, Wright said he felt a personal connection to McKensie's character because he is nostalgic for a decade he didn't experience first-hand. "You think about ‘60s London – what would that be like?" Wright said. "Imagine if you knew everything you knew now, and went back. I’m taking a premise whereby you have a character who, in a sort of abstract way, gets to travel in time. And the reality of the decade is maybe not what she imagines. It has an element of ‘be careful what you wish for.'"

The film comes on the heels of a breakout year for Taylor-Joy. In 2020, she starred in the Oscar-nominated Jane Austen adaptation Emma and Netflix's hit limited series The Queen's Gambit. The series earned the Golden Globe for Best Limited Series or Television Film and Best Actress for Taylor-Joy. Her other films include The New Mutants, Split, The Witch, and Glass. She also starred in Peaky Blinders. On Saturday, she hosted the Saturday Night Live Season 46 finale.