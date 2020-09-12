'Game of Thrones' Stars Mourn Diana Rigg, Who Played Olenna Tyrell
Dame Diana Rigg passed away on Thursday, leaving her Game of Thrones cast and crewmates devastated. Rigg was 82 years old, and her daughter told the BBC that she died of cancer after being diagnosed back in March. She leaves behind an incredible legacy and a number of colleauges who admired her.
Rigg had a long and prolific career in the entertainment industry, but her latest big hit role was as Lady Olenna Tyrell on Game of Thrones. She played the "queen of thorns" with biting ferocity, providing some of the series' most quotable lines and deliveries. Her unique place in the narrative also allowed her to work with actors spread all across Westeros over the course of the series. Many of them are mourning her as news of her passing has spread.
Before joining Game of Thrones in Season 3, Rigg was already an icon for roles like Tracy in the James Bond film On Her Majesty's Secret Service — the only Bond girl to marry 007 to date. She also starred in the U.K. series The Avengers, and a host of unforgettable movies throughout the 20th century.
This week, co-stars and colleagues revealed that Rigg brought all of this experience to bear on Game of Thrones. One of the most touching tributes of all came from writer and executive producer Bryan Cogman, who posted a touching thread about his early experiences working with Rigg. He later posted more tweets praising her performances in the past.
These posts struck a chord with fans of all ages, and reminded them how vital the ensemble cast was to Game of Thrones' strengths. Here is a look at how Game of Thrones stars honored Rigg this weekend.
Lena Headey — Cersei Lannister
John Bradley - Samwell Tarly
Diana Rigg was just wonderful. But you all knew that already. Everybody did. Very sad news. #dianarigg— John Bradley (@johnbradleywest) September 10, 2020
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau — Jaime Lannister
Gwendoline Christie — Brienne of Tarth
Dame Diana Rigg 20.07.38 - 10.09.20 Fabulous soul. Brilliant actor. Sensational mind. What an honour it was to work with you; you showed such generosity and incredible razor-sharp wit - a hilarious, iconic master class on How To Do It. Tolerated no nonsense and delivered every time. We were so lucky to have you! Inspiration forever! ♥️ 📸 @helenstills @gameofthrones
Liam Cunningham - Davos Seaworth
Rest in peace. A remarkable wonderful and enormously talented human being. https://t.co/50ZXLEe9vI— liam cunningham (@liamcunningham1) September 10, 2020
Nathalie Emmanuel — Missandei
An icon and powerhouse left this world today... Rest in Peace Diana Rigg ✨✨✨ #RestinPeaceDianaRigg— Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) September 10, 2020
She was amazing.... There’ll never be anyone like her.
... I am slightly freaking out that you replied to my tweet though. We are big fans of you in our family... My older sister actually performed ‘Fame’ as you on ‘Stars in Their Eyes Kids’ a British TV show... many years ago.— Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) September 11, 2020
Bryan Cogman — Writer & Producer
She was glorious and funny and didn’t suffer fools. She was a consummate pro. I was so nervous the day we shot the first of many scenes I wrote for her. It was Season 3 - a scene with Tyrion (not in the books) where she gives him one of her signature dressing downs...— Bryan Cogman (@cogman_bryan) September 10, 2020
I’m really not one to tweet Emmy grievances, truly. And the Emmys were, dare I say, absurdly generous to us over the years... but goddamnit I hate that Diana never won for Lady Olenna! Limiting who can comment on this one. :)— Bryan Cogman (@cogman_bryan) September 11, 2020
HBO
Be a dragon.— Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) September 10, 2020
The realm will always remember Diana Rigg.