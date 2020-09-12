'Game of Thrones' Stars Mourn Diana Rigg, Who Played Olenna Tyrell

Dame Diana Rigg passed away on Thursday, leaving her Game of Thrones cast and crewmates devastated. Rigg was 82 years old, and her daughter told the BBC that she died of cancer after being diagnosed back in March. She leaves behind an incredible legacy and a number of colleauges who admired her.

Rigg had a long and prolific career in the entertainment industry, but her latest big hit role was as Lady Olenna Tyrell on Game of Thrones. She played the "queen of thorns" with biting ferocity, providing some of the series' most quotable lines and deliveries. Her unique place in the narrative also allowed her to work with actors spread all across Westeros over the course of the series. Many of them are mourning her as news of her passing has spread.

Before joining Game of Thrones in Season 3, Rigg was already an icon for roles like Tracy in the James Bond film On Her Majesty's Secret Service — the only Bond girl to marry 007 to date. She also starred in the U.K. series The Avengers, and a host of unforgettable movies throughout the 20th century.

This week, co-stars and colleagues revealed that Rigg brought all of this experience to bear on Game of Thrones. One of the most touching tributes of all came from writer and executive producer Bryan Cogman, who posted a touching thread about his early experiences working with Rigg. He later posted more tweets praising her performances in the past.

These posts struck a chord with fans of all ages, and reminded them how vital the ensemble cast was to Game of Thrones' strengths. Here is a look at how Game of Thrones stars honored Rigg this weekend.