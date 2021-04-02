'Knives Out' Star Jamie Lee Curtis Addresses Speculation of Thromby Family's Return for Sequel

✖

It was announced this week that Netflix had acquired two sequels to the 2019 film Knives Out for over $400 million, and fans quickly began wondering which characters from the film would appear in its announced sequels, Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3. The first sequel is scheduled to begin filming this summer in Greece, and Jamie Lee Curtis, who starred as Linda Drysdale in the original movie, just shared a major update on which characters will be returning to the screen for the sequel.

Knives Out focused on the Thromby family, who were involved in a murder investigation after patriarch Harlan Thromby (Christopher Plummer) was found dead the morning after his birthday party. The movie starred Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette and Lakeith Stanfield, and Daniel Craig played detective Benoit Blanc, who was hired to solve the case. Director Rian Johnson previously told Variety that he would "be thrilled to do another [film] every few years" with the Blanc character, insinuating that the series would continue as an anthology.

Curtis confirmed this with an Instagram post on Thursday, writing that none of the members of the Thromby family will appear in the second film. "To clear up any rumors, the Thromby family is in family counseling and the therapist suggested they stay away from Benoit Blanc in the future," she captioned a photo of the family from the end of the original movie. She also offered a series of imagined updates on various family members, starting with her own character.

"Linda was fine as she kicked her loafer wearing prick of a husband, sorry [Don Johnson] to the curb," Curtis wrote. "The rest of them are hustling. Ransom is apparently in the knitting sweater business, a new skill he picked up in the slammer. Joni has some vaginal scented bath bomb, Walt is self-publishing his memoir. NONE of us will be joining Mr. Blanc in Greece. As the family spokesperson, we wish the filmmakers all our best in their new venture."

The Hollywood Reporter shares that Johnson will return to direct and retains complete creative control. Craig is the only cast requirement and the first sequel is currently casting. Knives Out was produced by MRC Entertainment and distributed by Lionsgate. The movie earned $311.4 million on a $40 million budget, and Johnson scored an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay.