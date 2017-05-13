How King Arthur Got His Knights In Legend Of The Sword Revealed

WARNING: Major Spoilers ahead for King Arthur: Legend of the Sword!

With a unique style from director Guy Ritchie, and a whole lot of special effects budget to work with, everyone knew that Legend of the Sword was going to be telling a different kind of King Arthur story. However, throughout all of the trailers and promos, one main element of his story seemed to be missing.

Where were the knights of the round table?!

Aside from Excalibur, the knights of the round table are the most memorable part of Arthur’s history. Luckily, even though the trailers for the movie didn’t really address it, Legend of the Sword showed audiences exactly how the round table came to be.

In this iteration, Arthur grew up in a rough part of of town. He was raised an orphan, in a brothel, where he had to learn how to fend for himself. Due to the unfortunate circumstances surrounding his upbringing, Arthur became an expert thievery and hand-to-hand combat.

With these new skills, Arthur became known all around the city. His small crime businesses became a bit of an empire, and he needed some help. This came in the form of a couple of friends who he trusted, and a man who taught them all how to fight. Later on in the film, he enlisted the help of some trusted warriors that were friends with his father. The rag-tag group of men formed a strong bond, and overthrew the reign of the evil king together.

At the end of the film, when Arthur was about to be crowned King, he revealed that he was building a round table. His friends didn’t understand, but he told them that he wanted everyone to be equal when they had a chance to sit with him. The table wasn’t finished yet, but the explanation given by Arthur let audiences know exactly what was happening.

The new King told the men to kneel, and he knighted his very first round table members. While Lancelot, Galahad, and others were missing, notable names like Bedivere and Tristan were among those mentioned.

If Legend of the Sword gets a chance at a sequel, there is a perfect set-up in place for the new-look Knights of the Round Table.

