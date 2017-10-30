Kim Dickens Says ‘Deadwood’ Movie May Begin Filming Next Fall

Kim Dickens is dishing on when the Deadwood movie could begin filming and it’s closer than you might think.

While promoting her AMC series Fear the Walking Dead at Walker Stalker, the 52-year-old actress spoke with Comicbook.com‘s Brandon Davis about the reunion movie. She revealed that filming could begin as early as next year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ With Original Cast, Director in the Works

“I think we’re gonna start filming the movie early next fall,” Dickens said. “That’s what I’m hearing. That’s not official. I think.”

The Western-themed show ran on HBO from 2004 to 2006 and lasted for three seasons. This time around, series creator David Milch hopes to deliver a Deadwood feature-length film.

Dickens also addressed whether all of the star-studded cast would be returning for the reunion movie.

“I think they need us back,” she said.

The cast of Deadwood included Dickens, Ian McShane, Dayton Callie, Timothy Olyphant, Molly Parker, Brad Dourif, W. Earl Brown, John Hawkes, Paula Malcolmson, Leon Rippy, William Sanderson, Robin Weigert, Sean Bridgers, Bree Seanna Wall and more.

More: Vin Diesel Reunites With ‘Fast & Furious’ Co-Star

Earlier this year, McShane, the leading star, said that the series creator, David Milch, was working on a script for a two-hour film.

“We’d all love to do it,” McShane said, according to TV Line. “It would be nice to see all of the old gang again.”

McShane also said a “two-hour movie script has been delivered to HBO. If they don’t deliver [a finished product], blame them.”