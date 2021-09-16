Crew Member of Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg Netflix Movie Seriously Injured After On-Set Accident

An accident happened on the set of Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg’s new Netflix comedy feature Me Time on Tuesday morning, leaving one of the crew members injured. LAFD spokesperson Brian Murphy tells Deadline first responders answered a call regarding a “long fall” that happened at Sunset Gower Studios in Los Angeles, California, at 7:04 a.m.

The injured person was taken in an ambulance to a regional trauma center. Murphy didn’t share if the accident happened inside or around the studios, but sources revealed that the incident occurred at Stage 12 on the lot. The person, who is believed to be a male stage technician in his 30s, fell from the grid approximately 30 feet above the stage. His condition remains unknown.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The stage is reportedly the temporary home of the feature film Me Time, which follows a stay-at-home dad (played by Hart) who suddenly lands himself from “me time” when his wife and kids go away for a trip. Wahlberg joins the comedian in the film, playing his old best friend who he reconnects with for a crazy weekend out that threatens to turn his life inside out.

Cal/OSHA, the Division Of Occupational Safety & Health, and IATSE are allegedly looking into the situation after being notified by Deadline of the accident. Netflix declined to give a comment to the outlet on the situation.

