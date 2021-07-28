Mark Wahlberg Reveals What Actor Should Play Him in a Biopic

✖

It seems to be a trend these days to have celebrity biopics, so it should come as no shock to have curiosity on whether Mark Wahlberg would be up for a biopic of his own. While the 50-year-old may not have his own biopic just yet, the widely popular series Entourage was loosely based on the life of Wahlberg and his rise to stardom. However, if a biopic does take place, the Ted star already knows who he would want to play him on screen.

"You know what? That would be interesting. Uh, we could get Tom Holland to play me in a biopic," Wahlberg said during an interview with Fox 5 New York. Holland is best known for his roles in the Marvel universe in films like Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Far from Home, and Spider-Man: Homecoming, but it's probably safe to say fans would love to see him fill Wahlberg's shoes to tell fans the story of his life. Some of the most popular biopics include The Theory of Everything which tells the story of Stephen Hawking, Malcolm X which is about Malcolm X, Walk The Line about Johnny Cash, and Jackie which is about First Lady Jackie Kennedy. Wahlberg would be one of several legendary names in the public eye to join the list of those who've had their stories told on the big screen.

In the meantime, Wahlberg is promoting his new film Joe Bell which tells the story of a man who's son Jadin Bell (Reid Miller) was bullied for being gay, and he chooses to march on foot across the United States to raise awareness on what's happening to his son and so many others. "There's nothing more heartbreaking than somebody who's being bullied or picked on or not accepted for who they are. And that's gotta start in the home, I think," he told Entertainment Tonight. "Making sure that you are talking to your kids, communicating with them, and first and foremost, they understand that you love them unconditionally, you cheer for them and support them for being who they are, but they have to be able to communicate."

He told Fox 5 that because he's a parent to four beautiful children, that "compelled" him to want to tell Bell's story. He noted that in every role he takes on, he likes to draw from real life experiences he's had and use that to tell the story. He said his hopes for this film are to raise awareness about a very real issue and to shed a little light for those who maybe don't understand fully.