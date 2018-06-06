Keanu Reeves Wields Knife in New ‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ Set Photos

A new photo from the set of John Wick: Chapter 3 shows Keanu Reeves having plenty of fun as the reluctant master assassin.

Reeves is currently filming the third installation of the John Wick franchise, in which he plays a high-class killer from a secret underground world of crime. the Daily Mail has published photos of Reeves shooting on location in Grand Central Station in New York City. In them, Reeves wears a maniacal grin as he presses a knife to the throat of Mark Dacasco.

Videos by PopCulture.com

See the photos here.

The frightening smile is somewhat out of character for John Wick. Reeves reinvigorated his career when he took on the role of the somber hitman. The movies follow John Wick’s attempts to reckon with his life of murder while also preventing the people still in that world from dragging him back down. He is a straight-faced anti-hero, usually not the type for sinister grins.

The scene reportedly focused on Wick tackling Dacasco’s character in front of a terrified group of school children. Hundreds of other extras filled the massive train station. Witnesses assumed that Dacasco was playing a villain, though allegiances turn so often in the films that there’s no way to know for certain.

Right now, John Wick: Chapter 3 is scheduled to for release on May 17, 2019. The title may be up for change as well. Cinematographer Dan Lausten recently shared a photo from set, revealing a clapperboard which read John Wick 3: Parabellum. However, some reports claim this was simply a working title for the production team.

A number of major casting announcements have already come out about the highly anticipated action sequel. Earlier this week, fans got their first look at Halle Berry in costume for the franchise. Berry will presumably play a fellow assassin in the discrete community of John Wick. She was described by the movie’s official Twitter account as “a woman on a mission.”

Other casting announcements include Anjelica Huston, Asia Kate Dillon and Jason Mantzoukas. Lawrence Fishburne will return to reprise his role from John Wick: Chapter 2.

Of course, the cast member fans have the most questions about is John Wick‘s nameless dog. The whole series started with a puppy that helps John Wick overcome his grief from the loss of his wife. At the end of the sequel, he befriends a pit bull, which walks off with him as the credits role.

Last week, more leaked set photos confirmed the dog’s return.