Keanu Reeves Reveals ‘Matrix 4’ Script Is ‘Very Ambitious’

It was announced in August that The Matrix film franchise will be revived for a fourth installment, and franchise star Keanu Reeves revealed a few details about the upcoming film in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight. In his first public comment on the film, the actor revealed he is “absolutely” excited about his character’s story in the upcoming project.

“It’s very ambitious,” Reeves said of the film’s script. “As it should be!”

The first three films in the futuristic franchise, The Matrix (1999), The Matrix Reloaded (2003) and The Matrix Revolutions (2003), saw Reeves star as computer hacker Neo, who was drawn into a group of rebels who revealed to him that the world he thought he lived in is actually a dystopia run by robots, who uploaded human consciousnesses to a simulated reality and used their bodies to create energy. The first three films grossed $1.6 billion globally.

When Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich announced the franchise’s fourth film, he shared that Reeves and co-star, Carrie-Anne Moss, who played Trinity, would both be reprising their roles in the project. The film will be directed by Lana Wachowski, who wrote and directed the first three films with her sister, Lilly Wachowski.

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering ‘The Matrix’ with Lana,” Emmerich said, according to Variety. “Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in the Matrix universe.”

“Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now,” Wachowski said. “I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends.”

Production on the film is reportedly set to begin in early 2020. While fans probably won’t learn too much about the movie for some time, another potential cast member was revealed when Jada Pinkett Smith, who appeared in the second and third installments of the franchise, teased her involvement.

“Well, I’ve had my conversations with Lana [Wachowski], so, you know, we’ll see,” she recently told Entertainment Tonight. “I think, you know… I think there might be some things on the horizon.”

According to Production Weekly, the fourth installment of The Matrix is currently operating under the working title Project Ice Cream.

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.