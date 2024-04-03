Keanu Reeves Just Returned to His Short Hair Look

Reeves was spotted with a clean-cut look on the set of his next movie, and fans were floored by the difference.

Actor Keanu Reeves got a pretty drastic haircut last month, and fans on social media took notice. The 59-year-old has been sporting long hair for many years now, and movies like the John Wick series have made that look iconic for him. However, when TMZ obtained photos of Reeves on the set of his next movie, Outcome, it became clear that he still cleans up well with a shorter style.

If you've seen Reeves in the last decade or so, you've probably seen him with long hair parted down the middle and cut at or just above his shoulders. His new haircut is much shorter – buzzed short on the sides and back and faded to a manageable crop on the top of his head. He was sporting this new look on a film set, so many commenters assumed he had adopted the style for. this role. Outcome is a dark comedy directed by Jonah Hill, and it has Reeves dressing less like an eccentric actor and more like a blue collar everyman.

Many fans complimented Reeves in the comments on these photos as they circulated online, noting that his hairline and color are great -especially – for a man of his age. The actor still wore a short but full beard, and he was dressed casually on set in denim jeans, a white t-shirt and a tan work jacket.

Reeves has favored long hairstyles for years now, possibly to give him flexibility for the requirements of each film project. If long hair is required he already has it, while he can also cut it in a hurry, as he did here. He wore his hair short for some of the movies he was best known for such as The Matrix franchise, but in recent years fans have come to associate Reeves with longer hairstyles thanks to prominent roles like John Wick. It's unclear if Reeves will wear his hair long for the upcoming sequel John Wick: Chapter 5.

Outcome was announced last spring when Apple TV+ officially greenlit the project. Hill co-wrote the script with Ezra Woods, and he will star alongside Reeves. The movie is described as a dark comedy. Reeves plays an aging Hollywood star who must confront his own past when he is extorted with a resurfaced video clip from his past. Reeves' star power helped sell the movie to studios, along with Hill's growing portfolio of Apple original films.

Outcome is starting production now, but there is no release date set for the movie yet. Reeves' most recent hit, John Wick: Chapter 4, is streaming now on Starz.