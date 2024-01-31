Photos Leak of Keanu Reeves Looking Worse for Wear, But Here's the Truth

Reeves was using crutches in paparazzi photos on Friday, but he was likely doing so for a role.

Actor Keanu Reeves was spotted walking on crutches last week, but it looks like he's going to be alright. Fans were concerned for Reeves when paparazzi published pictures of him on crutches last week, but those pictures were taken on the set of a new movie. A few days later, PEOPLE published new photos of Reeves standing unassisted.

Reeves is currently shooting Good Fortune – a new action comedy written and directed by Aziz Ansari. On Friday, he was spotted walking with crutches and with an ice pack strapped to his left knee. This raised the alarm with fans who worried the 59-year-old actor had injured himself. Not only is Reeves known for taking on many big stunts in his movies, he also has a well-documented love for motorcycles in his personal life. Some worried the actor had pushed things too far and hurt himself, though of course the possibility that he was using crutches for the movie was suggested as well.

"Feel better take it easy and no Judo for a while okay," one fan wrote. Another added: "Get well soon my love God speed your recovery," but a third fan wrote: "Or it could just be part of the movie [for] his character???"

It looks like that last commenter was correct since Reeves was photographed again without the crutches or the ice pack on Monday. The actor was standing on his own two feet with no assistance, and witnesses did not report any difficulty in his movement. So far, Reeves and Lionsgate have not commented publicly on the social media concern for the actor.

Good Fortune has been a pretty secretive project so far, with no plot synopsis or any other details to entice fans just yet. In addition to Reeves and Ansari, it stars Seth Rogen and Keke Palmer. The project was announced in April of 2023, and at the time Lionsgate executive Joe Drake gave an enthusiastic endorsement to Deadline.

"We have indeed found good fortune with this film," he said. "We love the script and believe strongly in Aziz as both a performer and a director. And when you add in Seth and Keanu – two incredible world-class talents – toplining alongside Aziz, this has the potential to be a very special film for us. We moved quickly to land this project once it was available."

Good Fortune is in production now, and it looks like things are going smoothly. There's no word on when the movie might premiere.