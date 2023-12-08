Keanu Reeves' Home Reportedly Robbed by Masked Burglars in the Middle of the Night

Keanu Reeves' Los Angeles home was once again the target of a robbery. According to law enforcement sources who spoke with TMZ, the Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating an incident Wednesday night in which several masked thieves broke into the John Wick star's home.

The terrifying incident began at around 7 p.m. local time when police responded to an anonymous call about a possible trespasser at the actor's home. When officers arrived at the scene and conducted a search, nobody was found. However, just a few hours later, police were returned back to the home at around 1 a.m. after a security alarm sounded on the property. Although the intruders managed to flee the scene before officers arrived, security footage showed several men wearing ski masks smashing a window and entering the house.

The intruders managed to make off with one firearm from the home. It is unclear if anything else was stolen. Police are investigating the incident and attempting to determine if the first call to the police was made by someone "scoping" the house. Reeves was not home at the time of the burglary.

Unfortunately for the actor, this is not the first time his home has been target. Most notably, back in 2014, Reeves' home was invaded twice within the span of just three days. The first incident occurred on Sept. 12, when police responded to a burglary call in progress at Reeves' residence in the early morning hours when Reeves was home. A woman in her 40s was ultimately detained and later taken to a medical facility for further evaluation. Just three days later, police were again called to the actor's home when a different woman broke into the property when the gates were left open from construction. When officers arrived at the scene, the woman was in the actor's pool. Police described her behavior as "erratic." The woman was taken to a medical facility for evaluation.

The Wednesday burglary also comes after Reeves earlier this year was granted a restraining order against an alleged stalker. His lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, asked a judge for a temporary restraining order to protect both Reeves and his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, from the man, who allegedly had been harassing them for months and reportedly trespassed on the actor's property six times from November 2022 through January 2023. A judge ultimately granted the temporary restraining order, which barred the man from coming within 100 yards of Reeves and Grant.