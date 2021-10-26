Keanu Reeves has pulled off another of his infamous gifts, this time for the stunt team on John Wick: Chapter 4. Members of the stunt team shared photos on Instagram of their new Rolex Submariners, complete with engravings commissioned by Reeves. Fans are head over heels for Reeves and his generosity, as usual.

Stuntman Bruce Lee Concepcion shared a photo of his new watch on his Instagram Story, while stuntman Jeremy Marinas showed off the engraving and another person eating at the same restaurant shared a photo of Reeves at the table, handing the watches out. He reportedly bought the Rolexes for Concepcion, Marinas, stuntmen Dave Camarillo and Li Qiang, as well as a matching one for himself. On the back of each one was engraved “The John Wick Five,” followed by the stuntman’s name, Reeves’ name, and the signature “JW4 2021.” According to Robb Report, each watch costs about $10,000.

Marinas called this the “best wrap gift ever” in his post, while Concepcion wrote “thank you bro” with a heart emoji beside Reeves’ initials. The Submariner is reporterly one of the most iconic watches of the last half-century, particularly for diving and other rugged activities, making it perfect for this stunt team. Eagle-eyed commenters suspect this is the new model released in September of 2020.

Beyond the price itself, this is an impressive gift because Rolex watches are difficult to come by right now. The supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have reached the high-end watch industry as well, so new Rolexes are in short supply and pre-owned ones come at a huge mark-up.

Still, Reeves is known for going all-out when it comes to giving gifts and sharing the wealth with his collaborators on set. The actor famously re-negotiated his contract on The Matrix to give up his percentage of the sequels’ profits so that there would be more money to pay the special effects team, and he is also an active philanthropist.

“Money is the last thing I think about. I could live on what I have already made for the next few centuries,” Reeves told Hello Magazine in 2003. With the success of John Wick 4 and the excitement for The Matrix 4, it seems money will continue to be of little concern to Reeves. John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently scheduled for release on May 27, 2022 while The Matrix Resurrections will be out on Dec. 22, 2021 both in theaters and on HBO Max.