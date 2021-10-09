Keanu Reeves to Be Inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame

Keanu Reeves is going to be inducted into the Canada Walk of Fame in December along with several other talents. Actor Graham Greene, retired lieutenant-general Romeo Dallaire, musician Bruce Cockburn, singer-songwriter Jully Black, Salome Bey, wrestler Bret (The Hitman) Hart, decathlete Damian Warner, Cargojet CEO Ajay Virmani, and the University of Toronto scientists who discovered insulin: Frederick Banting, Charles Best, John Macleod, and James Collip were also announced as part of the 2021 class of inductees.

Reeves is being recognized for his achievements in film, starring in such notable movies as John Wick, The Matrix, as well as the Bill & Ted franchise.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Walk of Fame gala will take place on Dec. 4 and will also give out two awards to musician Serena Ryder and football player Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who will receive the Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour and the National Hero Honour, respectively.

Congratulations to our 2021 Canada's Walk of Fame Inductees and Honourees! 😊



Broadcast to come this December on CTV!https://t.co/GgUNuZZ7u4 #CanadaThrives pic.twitter.com/0VYK1zr9iw — Canada’s Walk of Fame (@CWOFame) October 7, 2021

“Canada’s Walk of Fame, the nation’s crowning jewel that celebrates Canadian excellence and achievement, will honour ten new Inductions to its prestigious ranks,” a press announcement reads, according to Movieweb. “From one of Canada’s most decorated war heroes to champions in sport, Nobel Laureates, a global business magnate, and iconic names in entertainment – this year’s class of outstanding Canadians are recognized not only for their distinctive accomplishments and successes but for their philanthropy, advocacy, and contributions toward the greater good.”

The new class of inductees brings the total holders of the prestigious title to 200. The Canada Walk of Fame was created in 1998 by the late Peter Soumalias, Bill Ballard and Dusty Cohl, Dianne Schwalm, and in partnership with Gary Slaight. News of founder Soumalias’ death came to light on Sunday via the page’s Twitter account.

“Our deepest condolences are with the family of Peter Soumalias, founder of Canada’s Walk of Fame, as we all mourn this incredible loss.We will continue to follow in the footsteps of this selfless visionary and celebrate the immense legacy he left behind. Rest In Peace, Peter,” the official account tweeted. Walk of Fame CEO Jeffrey Latimer also paid tribute to the late founder. “Peter was a passionate visionary whose love for Canada and his dedication for celebrating and telling the stories of our country’s great achievers will continue through the legacy that he leaves behind,” Latimer said.