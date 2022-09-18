Kate Winslet Hospitalized After On-Set Accident

Kate Winslet was rushed to a hospital after an on-set accident in Croatia this weekend. Winslet, 46, was filming Lee, a historical drama about a journalist during World War II, at the time. She is not expected to miss any time filming.

The Titanic star was only taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution, her representative told The Hollywood Reporter Sunday. "Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production," her rep said. "She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week."

Winslet plays the title character in Lee, which centers on photographer Lee Miller. The film focuses on her life, including her time as Vogue's war correspondent during World War II. Jude Law, Marion Cotillard, Andrea Riseborough, and Josh O'Connor also star in the film. Ellen Kuras, who directed episodes of Inventing Anna, The Umbrella Academy, and Ozark, is making her feature film directing debut. Liz Hannah (The Girl from Plainview) and John Collee (Hotel Mumbai) worked on the script. It is inspired by The Lives of Lee Miller, written by Miller's son Antony Penrose.

Lee has been a passion project for Winslet, with her first linked to the move back in 2015. The project finally came together in October 2021. Miller was a model at first, but she became interested in photography after moving to Paris in 1929 and collaborating with Man Ray. She also worked with Pablo Picasso and Jean Cocteau. During World War II, she became the official war photographer for Vogue. She died after a battle with cancer in 1977 at age 70.

"This is absolutely not a biopic," Winslet told Deadline last year. "To make a story about Lee's whole life, that's a series worth for HBO. What we wanted to do was find the most interesting decade in her life, the one that defined who she was and what she became because of what she went through. It was the period from 1938-1948 that took her right through the war and her most defining time. That is the story we want people to know about Lee more than the many other parts of her life."

Winslet won an Oscar for The Reader in 2009 and has Oscar nominations for Sense and Sensibility, Titanic, Iris, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Little Children, and Steve Jobs. She also won Emmys for her performances in the HBO limited series Mildred Pierce and Mare of Easttown. She will next be seen in Avatar: The Way of Water, which opens on Dec. 16.