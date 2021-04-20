Kaitlyn Dever Just Landed Another Huge Role

✖

Last Man Standing star Kaitlyn Dever picked up another major role on Monday. Dever will star in a mysterious movie titled No One Will Save You, which will be written and directed by Spontaneous filmmaker Brian Duffield. The project will be set up at Disney's 20th Century Studios, which won a competitive auction for the rights, reports Deadline.

The plot details for No One Will Save You are completely under wraps. The producers are Tim White, Trevor White, and Allan Mandelbaum for Star Thrower Entertainment. This could be Duffield's follow-up to Spontaneous, a science fiction romantic comedy starring Katherine Langford and Chalie Plummer as high schoolers trying to survive a world where spontaneous explosions randomly happen around them. The movie is distributed by Paramount Studios and is available to stream on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

Duffield also co-wrote The Divergent Series: Insurgent, Jane Got a Gun, Love and Monsters, and Underwater. He also wrote Netflix's The Babysitter and was an executive producer on its sequel, The Babysitter: Killer Queen. He is also a producer on Elizabeth Banks' upcoming Cocaine Bear, a film about a real-life 1985 incident involving a bear that died from a cocaine overdose after being used to smuggle the drug. Cocaine Bear will also counts The LEGO Movie directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller as producers.

As for Dever, this new project will likely begin production after she finishes Dopesick, a new Hulu limited series co-starring Michael Keaton. She earned a breakout role in 2019's Booksmart, directed by Olivia Wilde, and scored a Golden Globe nomination for Netflix's limited series Unbelievable. Her next film is Stephen Chbosky's film adaptation of the Broadway hit Dear Evan Hansen for Universal. That movie hits theaters on Sept. 24 and co-stars Ben Platt, Julianne Moore, and Amy Adams.

Dever also starred as Eve Baxter, the middle daughter of Tim Allen's Mike Baxter, on Last Man Standing. Due to her budding career, Baxter has rarely been seen on the show since it was revived by Fox. She finally made her first physical appearance on the show's ninth and final season in this month's episode "The Two Nieces of Eve." She previously appeared in the Season 9 premiere, but only via Zoom. She is also expected to appear in the series finale. Last Man Standing airs at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.