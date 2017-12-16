World Leader Confirms ‘Die Hard’ Is a Christmas Movie

For years, fans of the classic action movie Die Hard have argued that it is in fact a Christmas movie — and now those fans have the support from the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau was a guest on CityTV’s Breakfast Television this week, and during a series of rapid-fire questions was asked about the Bruce Willis film.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Yes, Die Hard is absolutely a Christmas movie!” Trudeau said.

Based on the 1979 novel Nothing Lasts Forever, the film revolves around police officer John McClane (Bruce Willis) fighting off a group of thieves posing as terrorists as they try to rob the Nakatomi Corporation in Los Angeles. The film doesn’t directly involve anything about the holidays like most Christmas movies do, but the events do take place during a Christmas party. For many fans, that’s more than enough.

Once Trudeau’s comments went live, Die Hard fans exploded with excitement on Twitter.

So I am not always a fan of every policy, but I sure do love Justin Trudeau. Great segment guys. And yes #DieHard IS a Christmas movie. — Amey Nordstrom (@AmeyNo) December 15, 2017

Fans of the movie also had reason to celebrate earlier this week as Die Hard was named by the Library of Congress to be added to the National Film Registry.

Photo: Bruce Willis, Die Hard / IMDB