First Look at ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s New Dinosaur

The first official trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom may not arrive until Thursday, but fans can hold themselves over with a first look photo from the dino-filled film. In the photo, a dinosaur new to the movie franchise is on display.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom first look stares down a dinosaur https://t.co/pyE4LjliOQ — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 5, 2017

The sequel to 2015’s billion-dollar blockbuster Jurassic World concerns a volcano on Isla Nublar that threatens to wipe out the dinosaurs that had overrun the park at the end of the previous film.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bryce Dallas Howard, who plays the former park manager, Claire Dearing, tells Entertainment Weekly that Claire and Chris Pratt‘s Owen Grady have the best shot at preserving the prehistoric beasts.

“Claire’s founded an organization, Dinosaur Protection Group, and they’re finding a way to get these dinosaurs off the island,” Howard said. “She reaches out to Owen Grady to let him know this is happening.”

Hmm. “Reaches out”? It seems Howard and Pratt’s burgeoning relationship now falls under the heading of “It’s complicated.”

“When you see them at the beginning of this story, you get caught up as to what’s going on,” Howard says. “But it’s not what you would necessarily expect.”

Two new characters played by Daniella Pineda and Justice Smith are introduced via Claire’s dino-saving group, and Jeff Goldblum returns as mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm for the first time in 20 years.

“I had to overcome the impact of being in front of Ian Malcolm,” Bayona said. “After so many years, Jeff Goldblum was in front of a camera again talking about dinosaurs!”

As for the first look at the new dinosaur, it could be a new “science-made” dino similar to Jurassic World‘s Indominus Rex, but fans will have to wait until at least the trailer release on Thursday to find out. It’s possible that this is the “terrifying hybrid breed” that the augmented reality Carlton Kids book alluded to earlier this week.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is set to hit theaters June 22.