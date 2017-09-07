‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Merchandise Reveals Possible Volcanic Plot Point

Jurassic World fans now have a sneak peek at a possible plot point in the upcoming sequel, subtitled Fallen Kingdom.

JURASSIC WORLD FALLEN KINGDOM MERCHANDISE SHOWS OFF THE RETURN OF BLUE, REXY, AND REVEALS VOLCANO!!!#JurassicOutposthttps://t.co/mhU1DiDhQj pic.twitter.com/zMHrXxmTru — Jurassic Outpost (@JurassicOutpost) September 4, 2017

Jurassic Outpost spotted some newly revealed promotional merchandise and it features a volcanic backdrop behind several of the items.

Due to its presence in this promotional art, it safe to presume that Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady will be dealing with a volcanic eruption of some sort.

Also revealed on the packages are new looks at franchise favorites Blue and Rex.

Additionally there’s a couple Triceratops and a Pteranodon visible. It’s not clear whether those dinosaurs will have big scenes in the upcoming sequel or are just being used for promotional purposes.

Among the listed pieces of merchandise listed are cereal, ice cream, chicken nuggets, marshmallows, chips, sunscreen, toothbrushes, vitamins, mouth wash and band-aids.

Fans seemed to be hyped for the new merch and designs with some even speculating that Rex and the Triceratops may be facing off at some point, based on the designs.

See the reactions below.

I’m really glad they’re branching out on the merchandise this time, there was barely any Jurassic world merchandise that I could find. — becki (@gimmeasign) September 5, 2017