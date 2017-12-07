First Look at Jeff Goldblum in New ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Trailer Teaser

Fans get a new look at the inner workings of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom with the latest trailer teaser released on Wednesday.

This teaser shows behind-the-scenes looks at the filming of action-packed scenes, the CGI addition of dinosaurs and brief interviews with the crew and cast, including stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It is also the first glimpse of mathmetician Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), who is returning to the island after 20 years.

“Here I am talking about dinosaurs again,” Goldblum joked in the teaser.

Though fans haven’t been gifted a full trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel (it’s expected to drop Thursday, December 7), creators have shared some inside looks at new dinosaurs, which have been promised to be more frightening — and more abundant — than the original.

“This story takes dinosaurs and takes Jurassic where it’s never gone before,” star Howard revealed.

New director Juan Antonia Bayona was tapped for the sequel project, and he has the full support of Jurassic World director Colin Treverrow, who served as a writer in the follow-up.

Trevorrow teases that the Jurassic World sequel will be both better and scarier than the original film, which premiered in 2015.

“I think that’s gonna be a better movie. I just do. It’s just deeper, it’s more character-based, it definitely leans into suspense especially in the second half,” he told MTV’s HappySadConfused podcast.

“It does have the big action in the middle and there’s a sequence in the middle that I’ve been watching… I’ve started to see stuff come together and it’s just insane,” he continued. “I apologize to those who thought they were never gonna need to see another Jurassic World movie, because I think J.A. Bayona is gonna prove [them] wrong.”

Bayona said the project presented him with a fair challenge, but he charged on with enthusiasm.

“The challenge of making a sequel is finding the right balance of what people are expecting and what people will be surprised by,” he teased.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters on June 22, 2018.