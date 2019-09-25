‘Jurassic World 3’: Everything We Know so Far Ahead of June 2021 Release

Jurassic World premiered in theaters on June 12, 2015, and set off the beginning of a new trilogy of movies for one of Hollywood’s most beloved franchises. The film made over a $1 billion on a budget of only $150 million, essentially proving that the world was ready for more resurrected-dino action. Years later — in 2018 — the sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom debuted, again earning more that $1 billion on its own, and thrilling audiences all over the globe.

Now, fans are getting even more excited because the Jurassic World trilogy is gearing ups it’s finale, and it already promises to be a wild ride.

Below, we have put together a list off everything we know about the final Jurassic World film so far, as well as some questions that fans might have.

When Will It Be Released, and Does It Have A Title?

It was previously revealed that Jurassic World 3 is scheduled to be released in June 11, 2021.

The film is currently just being referred to as Jurassic World 3, though a new titled or subtitle may emerge eventually.

In the past there were rumors it may be titled “Jurassic War,” but that was unconfirmed speculation.

Are The Main Stars Returning?

It is likely a safe presumption that both Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing) will return as well, as /Film previously published a quote by Trevorrow that revealed he had long term plans for their roles from the beginning.

“We know Owen is going to be in it and Claire will be in it and neither will be in the same place that we left them in this movie, Even though Claire is the one who evolves the most over the trilogy, it’s her story that mirrors this changing world, Owen has s— to deal with,” Trevorrow added.

“The two of them opened Pandora’s Box in Jurassic World and each of them are responsible for different elements of it in different ways, and I think the way that these characters are connected to the circumstances of what’s happening it’s different than the previous films.”

“It’s not ‘Let’s manufacture a way to get them somewhere,’ they’re embedded into it now in a way that as story tellers makes it much easier for us to keep them involved and doesn’t feel as contrived,” he concluded.

What About The Original Jurassic Parks Cast?

It was recently announced that Jurassic World 3 will feature the return of original Jurassic Park cast members Sam Neil and Laura Dern, as well as Jeff Goldblum.

Notably, Goldblum appeared briefly in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

This will mark the first time that both Neil and Dern have appeared in a Jurassic film since 2001s Jurassic Park III.

How About Tim & Lex?

Many have wondered if Ariana Richards and Joseph Mazzello, who played Lex and Tim Murphy — the grandchildren of John Hammond — in the original Jurassic Park will return as well.

At this time there is no confirmation regarding that possibility.

Richards does not appear to have any acting in the last few years, but Mazzello has continued to star in films and TV series, even appearing in Oscar-nominated 2018 Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Who’s Writing and Directing JW3?

Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow will return to helm the currently untitled third film of the new series, after director J. A. Bayona handled directing duties on the second Jurassic World film.

Trevorrow will also co-write the script alongside Pacific Rim Uprising scribe Emily Carmichael.

When Will The First Trailer Drop?

There is currently no word on when fans will get a look at the first trailer for the film.

At this time, it does not appear to be past the pre-production stage, so it may still be several months (or even a year) before footage surfaces.

What’s The Plot?

As far as the plot of the film, Trevorrow also previously revealed to /Film that Jurassic World 3 would not be a “a localized story ’cause they’re going all over the world.”

He also implied that there will be a focus on dinosaur engineering, stating that the idea of InGen scientist Doctor Wu being “the only person who knows how to do this after 30 years of this technology existing” is a “strain” on the story’s “credibility.”

Will There be New Dinosaurs?

At this point, there is no word on if Jurassic World 3 will have a new dinosaur(s).

However, it’s very possible that it will, as both Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom did, in the Indominus Rex and the Indoraptor, respectively.

Photo Credit: Universal Pictures