‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ Home Release Date Revealed

Jumanj: Welcome to the Jungle is coming to home video next month. The blockbuster hit will be available on digital platforms on March 3, and blu-ray on March 20.

The new take on a children’s classic was an unpredictable success in its theatrical win. It stayed in the top spot at the box office for its first six weeks in theaters. After that, it was briefly dethroned by Maze Runner: The Death Cure, but returned to the top of the charts for a while afterwards.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The movie solidified stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart as lovable celebrity friends. The two did press tours together and made several appearances on talk shows, where they sarcastically put one another down. Their banter, which drove the movie in a big way, became part of the selling point of the ensemble cast. They were joined onscreen by Jack Black and Karen Gillan, along with a few other big stars throughout the film.

Goes to the gym once.#JUMANJI comes home on Digital 3/6 & Blu-ray 3/20. Get ready to LOL all over again! pic.twitter.com/VKAWYbwBUz — Jumanji (@jumanjimovie) February 24, 2018



All told, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle brought in $909.2 million during its time in theaters. Not bad, especially considering it was made on a budget of just $100 million. The movie was a success beyond the wildest dreams of its creators, stars and the studio executives.

While it is based on a beloved intellectual property, it was dragged at first for trying to reinvent the wheel by adding a video game element to an old story. Many die-hard fans also feared it wouldn’t be the same without Robin Williams, and might even make them sad as other actors try to capture his singular energy.

Now, however, Jumanji‘s unlikely success won’t end with blu-ray sales. A sequel to the movie has already been green lit by Sony Pictures, and they’re in talks with screenwriters Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner to write it. The duo wrote the final draft of Welcome to the Jungle, after an original script was created by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

The as of yet unnamed sequel has no production date yet, but given that Jumanji was Sony’s biggest non-Spider-Man hit in several years, they’ll probably push it through pretty fast.