First Reviews of ‘Jumanji’ Sequel Come In

There’s a lot of laughs and heart in #Jumanji. Cast has some pretty special chemistry and the game angle totally works. Props to @TheRock @KevinHart4real @karengillan and Jack Black for playing kids so well! — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) November 27, 2017

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle will hit theaters in just under a month, and now we have the first reactions from people who have seen the film.

A handful of insiders have had a chance to catch an early screening of the film, and they’ve taken to Twitter to share their thoughts.

“Saw [Jumanji]! It’s light on nostalgia (besides a handful of Easter eggs), but a lot of fun. The body swap stuff is SO good. Could watch Jack Black play a teenage girl stuck in Jack Black’s body, or [The Rock] newly discover his muscles, forever,” wrote Mike Rougeau, a Senior Editor at Game Spot.

Erik Davis from Fandango called the movie “the biggest surprise of the holiday season,” and added, “It’s super entertaining & very funny [with] terrific cast chemistry (especially [between The Rock] & [Kevin Hart]). Video game fans will dig it even more. See it [with] the whole family.”

Was expecting the worst but have to admit the new #JUMANJI movie is a lot of fun. I’d even say it is one of the best “video game movies” ever made, maybe under only King of Kong, Scott Pilgrim, Edge of Tomorrow & Wreck It Ralph (none of which are adaptations). — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) November 27, 2017

Indiewire‘s Kate Erbland said that “it’s the kind of family-friendly outing that should help settle a lot of debates this holiday season,” and she also praised Jack Black’s performance as a teenage girl in a middle-aged man’s body.

“Jack Black is very, very funny, and I kinda love how they attempt to make it a true sequel to the original with some wonky engineering,” Erbland added.

Overall, it seems as if the early reactions are overwhelmingly positive, which should make fans of the original very excited.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (The Fate of the Furious), Jack Black (Goosebumps), Kevin Hart (Central Intelligence), Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy), Nick Jonas (Scream Queens), Bobby Cannavale (Ant-Man) and Rhys Darby (Flight of the Conchords), and will hit theaters on Dec. 20th.