‘Veep’ Star Julia Louis-Dreyfus Posts Series Finale Photo That Will Tug at Your Heartstrings

If Veep fans weren’t shedding a tear or two during Sunday night’s series finale, they certainly were after reading Julia Louis-Dreyfus‘ Instagram tribute to the political comedy.

Dreyfus, who starred as Selina Meyers on the HBO show, shared photos of herself and the rest of the cast and crew from past Emmy Awards. “Nothing but gratitude and love for these fine [Veep] folks – pictured here and also not. This has been the ride of a lifetime. Thank you [HBO] for the support and support and support.”

Dreyfus wasn’t the only Veep star to take to social media after the finale. Tony Hale, who played Meyer’s local assistant Gary Welsh, also shared a photo of the cast along with a heartfelt note.

“For 8 years, I’ve had the gift of working with these wonderful folks,” he wrote. “Not only am I so grateful for this job but even more grateful to have worked with people who are kind and giving. Cuz that’s the stuff that matters. Thank u all who watched and allowed us to keep doing it!”

Hugh Laurie, who played Meyer’s political rival Tom James, called the show “maybe the best there ever was.” Anna Chlumsky, who played long-suffering Selina staffer Amy Brookheimer, thanked the show “and all of the several hundreds of people who made it a show – for changing my life.”

Timothy Simons, who played loose cannon Jonah Ryan, posted a lengthy Twitter thread.

Thank you to [Armando Iannucci] for your creation. Thank you to [Julia Louis Dreyfus] for being a peerless leader of our show, and thank you to [David Mandel] for shepherding us through to the end. It has been a joy, top to bottom, and has changed my life,” he wrote in part, also thanking his wife, the show’s writers, HBO and others involved in the seven-season production.

“That’s it for us. Thanks for everything,” he finished.

In addition to the show’s sendoffs from those involved, many viewers also took to social media to celebrate the successful finale, favorably comparing it to the controversial episode of Game of Thrones, which also aired on HBO Sunday night.

“People keep watching and getting hurt by Game of Thrones meanwhile the Veep finale was literal perfection and no one on my [timeline] even cares,” a Veep fan wrote.

“HBO stuck the landing by refusing to alter course from the Mad Queen she has honestly and openly been from the start! Losing her closest advisors [and] allies only underlined how dangerous she has always been down to her bones…ever since we first laid eyes on Selina Meyer,” one viewer wrote.

“Daenerys would still only be like the fourth worst person on Veep,” someone else joked.

“ANYWAY, if you want to watch an arc about a woman going mad with power, check out VEEP,” another said.

“Veep is so much more bleak than Game of Thrones,” one said.

“Veep did Game of Thrones better than Game of Thrones,” someone else wrote.