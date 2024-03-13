'Jackass' Star Johnny Knoxville and Stand-Up Comic Theo Von Team Up for Sports Dramedy 'Sweet Dreams'

Johnny Knoxville is making the leap from dangerous Jackass stunts to something more emotionally painful. The stunt-comic-turned-actor is starring in Sweet Dreams, a sports dramedy co-starring stand-up comic Theo Von. Check out the film's brand-new trailer below.

"Forced into rehab at Sweet Dreams recovery center, Morris (Knoxville) struggles to confront the wreckage of his life," reads an official synopsis from Paramount Pictures. "But when their house goes up for auction, he reluctantly agrees to coach their misfit softball team of recovering addicts to win a cash prize and prove that everyone, despite their past, can hit a home run." Additional stars include Mo Amer, GaTa, Bobby Lee, Brian Van Holt, Jonnie Park, Shakewell, Adam Faison, Erik Anthony Gonzalez, Beth Grant, Jay Mohr, and Kate Upton.

Sweet Dreams is written, directed, and produced by Lije Sarki (The Peanut Butter Falcon), who "feels every ounce of whatever is happening on the set," Knoxville told PEOPLE. He added that the filmmaker "is very tuned into the actors."

Speaking about his co-stars, Knoxville said, "The cast was filled with comedians, so that keeps things pretty light." He continued, "Bobby Lee was always saying funny s—. Mo Amer is obviously damn funny and extremely talented as well."

"One of the great things about this movie is that a lot of the actors and a good portion of the crew are all recovering addicts," Knoxville added, noting how many of the movie's cast members are acquainted with substance abuse struggles. "They fought the dragon, got it under control and now are living their lives."

This, Knoxville said, is "not easy," then explained, "It might be the least easy thing you ever do. But if you're struggling, you can get your life back." He went on to say, "That's the message in the movie too. My character fights the dragon to get his life and his daughter back. And a lot of the cast and crew on this film are living proof this can happen."

An important part of Sweet Dreams is Morris' urgency to be with his daughter, which is an element of the story that Knoxville had help with on-set, as his eldest child was part of the crew. "In the scenes where I would listen to a message from my daughter on the phone, she would read the message out loud in real-time," he revealed.

"It made me break down every time," Knoxville continued. "No acting involved there, just a father crying at the sound of his daughter's voice as she reads a heartbreaking message to him."

Sweet Dreams opens in theaters on April 12, and plans on digital on April 16.