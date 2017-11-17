Johnny Depp Supporters Can't Believe Amber Heard Is in 'Zack Snyder's Justice League'

Zack Snyder's Justice League hit HBO Max last week, and many fans were surprised to see Amber Heard in the movie. Heard plays Mera, the Atlantean love interest of Aquaman (Jason Momoa), though some forgot that she made appearances in this movie. Considering the scandals and allegations between Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Depp, many viewers thought that Heard should have been removed.

"The Snyder Cut" is a 4-hour director's cut version of Justice League, which came out in 2017. At the time, Snyder's daughter had just passed away and he had to step down from the project, and ever since fans have lamented the squandered potential of the theatrical version. However, many things have changed in those four years, including the public perception of Heard's ill-fated marriage to Depp. The two have been in legal battles ever since their 2017 divorce over alleged abuse between them, and fans have strong feelings on who is guilty of what.

When she filed for divorce, Heard claimed that Depp had been verbally and physically abusive to her, citing his use of drugs and alcohol as a contributing factor. However, Depp would later claim that Heard was the one who abused him. He produced little evidence to support this claim, and that argument ultimately fell flat in court, according to a report by Variety. Heard maintains that Depp was abusive and she was not.

Nonetheless, Depp's die-hard fans continue to defend him and go after Heard as vocally as possible on social media. They often call for Heard to lose her blockbuster roles as Depp lost his role in the Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts franchise.