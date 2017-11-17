Johnny Depp Supporters Can't Believe Amber Heard Is in 'Zack Snyder's Justice League'
Zack Snyder's Justice League hit HBO Max last week, and many fans were surprised to see Amber Heard in the movie. Heard plays Mera, the Atlantean love interest of Aquaman (Jason Momoa), though some forgot that she made appearances in this movie. Considering the scandals and allegations between Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Depp, many viewers thought that Heard should have been removed.
"The Snyder Cut" is a 4-hour director's cut version of Justice League, which came out in 2017. At the time, Snyder's daughter had just passed away and he had to step down from the project, and ever since fans have lamented the squandered potential of the theatrical version. However, many things have changed in those four years, including the public perception of Heard's ill-fated marriage to Depp. The two have been in legal battles ever since their 2017 divorce over alleged abuse between them, and fans have strong feelings on who is guilty of what.
When she filed for divorce, Heard claimed that Depp had been verbally and physically abusive to her, citing his use of drugs and alcohol as a contributing factor. However, Depp would later claim that Heard was the one who abused him. He produced little evidence to support this claim, and that argument ultimately fell flat in court, according to a report by Variety. Heard maintains that Depp was abusive and she was not.
Nonetheless, Depp's die-hard fans continue to defend him and go after Heard as vocally as possible on social media. They often call for Heard to lose her blockbuster roles as Depp lost his role in the Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts franchise. Scroll down to see how Heard's appearance in Zack Snyder's Justice League upset these fans.
Many fans were taken off guard by Heard in Justice League, since her role was so small that they had forgotten she would be in the movie. They wondered why Snyder couldn't have simply cut her out of the movie altogether, perhaps shaving the 4-hour runtime down a bit.
Comparison
Many fans used this occasion to compare Depp's treatment in Hollywood to Heard's since their split and scandal. They believed that Heard should have lost her role in the DC Extended Universe just as Depp stepped down from the Fantastic Beasts franchise.
Replacable
Heard's character was so inconsequential to this storyline that many fans questioned why she had even been in it at all. To the extend that her character played a role in the action, they argued that she could have been replaced with another actor or another character easily.
Symbolic Support
Many of Depp's fans joked that they were taking symbolic actions to denounce Heard in the privacy of their own living rooms, even if they could not resist watching the movie itself.
Vindicated
Like other DCEU fans, many of Depp's supporters remarked on how much more they liked the Snyder Cut than the theatrical version, taking time to specify that they still did not support Heard.
Money
Most critics assumed that some kind of contract had kept Heard in the movie, or else that her star power had made her essential from a studio perspective. They hoped that would change soon, if others begin to accept the controversial narrative about abuse between the couple.
New Cut
Finally, many viewers joked that Justice League might as well be re-cut for a third time, this time just to remove Heard. Judging by the latest statements from Warner Bros., that will not be happening.