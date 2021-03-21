Amber Heard Accused of Lying About Donating Divorce Settlement to Charity

✖

Johnny Depp is making an attempt to overturn the high libel case involving his ex-wife Amber Heard, by alleging that Heard lied about donating her $7 million divorce settlement. Depp's lawyers on Thursday asked for an appeal on the previous judgment, which ruled in favor of The Sun in the case regarding a 2018 article that referred to the actor as a "wife-beater." The ruling found the outlet's usage to be "substantially true."

The case ruled that Depp was guilty of assaulting his ex-wife and put her in fear for her life. The ruling was made last year during the high-profile trial. Depp seems to think he didn't receive a fair trial and his lawyer Andrew Caldecott QC has provided evidence to prove that Heard did not donate the money she received to a charity organization. Depp and his legal support claim that the Children's Hospital Los Angeles sent a message to the actor's business advisor saying that the hospital had yet to receive any payments from Heard. As part of her testimony when she was a witness for The Sun, Heard claimed that she would split her divorce settlement to the ACLU and the Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

The courts heard she'd donated a portion of her multimillion-dollar settlement –– just $100,000 to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles and $450,000 to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). Heard says she donated another $500,000 to the latter organization.

Depp and Heard are still due for their day in court. The $50 million case, which was rescheduled a number of times for various reasons, is scheduled for April 11, 2022. Depp and Heard have been in a heated exchange of court appeals since the Heard wrote an op-ed about being a survivor of domestic abuse. Though she didn't name him specifically, Depp sued for the high price because the accusations allegedly damaged his already tainted rep, which got him axed from a well-paying gig in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean reboot. Depp has also been cut from the Fantastic Beasts franchise since beginning the legal battle.