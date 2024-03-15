New 'John Wick' Series in The Works

The John Wick films have brought in over a billion dollars at the box office, and fans have more to look forward to from the franchise. Deadline reports that a new John Wick series is in the works.

Lionsgate Vice Chairman Michael Burns revealed the plans during a Q&A at the Morgan Stanley media conference. "I think we'll take one of our great action franchises starring Keanu Reeves, I think it'll be a television series," he said, also revealing that the studio's previously announced Twilight reboot will be "an animated series."

The first John Wick came out in 2012 and made over $88 million on a budget of less than $30 million. The second film in the franchise — John Wick: Chapter 2 — opened in 2017 and made over $170 million on a $40 million budget. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum premiered in 2019 and raked in a worldwide revenue of more than $325 million on a budget of less than $75 million.

John Wick: Chapter 4 opened in theaters in 2023 and was the franchise's most expensive film, at $100 million budget, but it was also the biggest earner, to date, bringing in more than $440 at the global box office. Collectively, the four Keanu Reeves-starring films have made the franchise well over a billion dollars. This is on a combined budget of around $235 million. To say that the franchise is lucrative is quite an understatement.

However, it's not just financial success that keeps the franchise going, as film critics have increasingly heralded each film. As far as Rotten Tomatoes scores go, all three films are Certified Fresh, with John Wick at 87%, John Wick: Chapter 2 at 89%, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum at 90%. Continuing its rise, John Wick: Chapter 4 has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 94%, making it the most acclaimed film in the series.

Last year, the franchise branched out into streaming with The Continental. Set in the mid-1970s, the Peacock show follows a young Winston Scott, portrayed by legendary actor Ian McShane in the John Wick films. The Continental details the origins of Scott — played as a young man by Colin Woodell — and the Continental, a hotel exclusively for the underground cabal of for-hire-assassins and crime syndicates.

In addition to The Continental prequel series, the John Wick film series is getting a movie spin-off. Lionsgate, the franchise's producing studio, revealed that Ballerina will debut in 2025. In an official synopsis of the film, Lionsgate details, "The world of John Wick expands with Ballerina, as Ana de Armas stars as an assassin trained in the traditions of the Ruska Roma."

The film star Ana De Armas, as well as McShane, Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Norman Reedus. There will also be appearances by John Wick actor Keanu Reeves, as well as the late Lance Reddick. Ballerina is directed by Len Wiseman (Underworld), from a script written by Shay Hatten (John Wick 3 and 4), and is based on characters created by Derek Kolstad.