John Wick 3 Gets Writer & Production Date

The latest film in the John Wick franchise put the master assassin on the run with nothing but his dog at his side.

The entire criminal underworld will be gunning for him after the events of John Wick: Chapter 2, and though the third film wasn’t announced the writing was on the wall that it would be in production eventually.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Now we know that series writer Derek Kolstad, who wrote the first two movies, is returning for John Wick: Chapter 3. The Hollywood Reporter states the Lionsgate film is being fast tracked for production to start this fall.

The THR piece also says director Chad Stahelski is helping Kolstad develop the story and is looking to return to the director’s chair with Keanu Reeves reprising his role as the titular character.

Stahelski co-directed the first film with David Leitch, who helmed the forthcoming Atomic Blonde starring Charlize Theron and is set to fill in for the departed Tim Miller on Deadpool 2. Stahelski handled directing John Wick: Chapter 2 by himself.

With the creative core in tact, Lionsgate is expecting yet another success in their surprising action franchise. The films have made over $250 million to date, according to THR, against modest production budgets.

John Wick: Chapter 2 is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.

John Wick: Chapter 2 is directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Derek Kolstad. The film stars Keanu Reeves, Common, Laurence Fishburne, Riccardo Scamarcio, Ruby Rose, John Leguizamo, and Ian McShane.

Synopsis: Retired super-assassin John Wick‘s plans to resume a quiet civilian life are cut short when Italian gangster Santino D’Antonio shows up on his doorstep with a gold marker, compelling him to repay past favors. Ordered by Winston, kingpin of secret assassin society The Continental, to respect the organization’s ancient code, Wick reluctantly accepts the assignment to travel to Rome to take out D’Antonio’s sister, the ruthless capo atop the Italian Camorra crime syndicate.

MORE JOHN WICK NEWS:

Photo Credit: Thunder Road Productions