‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ Director, New Characters Confirmed

John Wick: Chapter 3 now has a director and a new cast member attached, as well as a filming start date.

That Hashtag Show reports Chad Stahelski, who co-directed John Wick and directed its sequel solo, is back for the third film.

Along with that tidbit, there’s a promise of new characters being introduced into the film series.

One of the new additions will be “the head of a Japanese crime syndicate” played by Hiroyuki Sanada, best known for his roles in The Wolverine and Lost.Sanada also appeared alongside John Wick series star Keanu Reeves in the 2013 action film 47 Ronin.

Producers are also looking for an actress in her late 20s to early 40s to play opposite of Reeves. The lead actor is said to want Tilda Swinton for this role or another undisclosed character.

In addition to Reeves’ return as the titular character, Common, Laurence Fishburne and Ruby Rose are slated to return as Cassian, The Bowery King and Ares, respectively.

The outlet also reported that principal photography for John Wick: Chapter 3 is set for March 1. Shooting will begin in New York City, but will then potentially move to Spain and Russia to finish up.

As for what the film will focus on, Stahelski has teased that we will continue to learn more about Wick’s world, including his origins and the the High Table.

“We are going to put in something about the High Table, how that all works,” Stahelski told The Independent. “We’re going to put in something about where John comes from, and where he wants to go. I don’t want to say too much more, but it will be a nice completion to Mr. Wick’s journey.”

In that same interview, Stahelski said he’s eyeing Chapter 3 to be the conclusion of Wick’s story. However, there’s a spin-off TV series in the works that could have changed that plan.

“I’ll let the studio answer those sort of questions,” he said.

John Wick: Chapter 3 is slated to be in theaters May 17, 2019. It follows 2014’s John Wick and 2017’s John Wick: Chapter 2. John Wick earned $88.8 million at the box office, and Chapter 2 earned $171.5 million, making both films huge successes.