John Singleton: Stars Send Well Wishes Amid ‘Boyz n the Hood’ Director’s Alleged Stroke

John Singleton is reportedly in the hospital following a stroke, and the director’s famous friends are very concerned.

The report of the Boyz n the Hood and Poetic Justice writer/director’s ailment stems from a post on B. Scott’s blog late Friday night.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“According to our sources, the legendary John Singleton is in the hospital after suffering a stroke,” the report read. “His condition is unknown at this time, but we’re sending prayers his way. We’ll keep you updated with any significant developments.”

Singleton has earned many admirers and allies in Hollywood since his career took off in the early ’90s. He’s directed numerous classic films, including: Baby Boy, Higher Learning, 2 Fast 2 Furious, Shaft and Four Brothers. He is also the creator of FX’s acclaimed show Snowfall.

Scroll through to see some of the reactions that have surfaced on social media.

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg was one of the first celebrities to reach out with love towards to Hollywood legend. The “Gin and Juice” rapper asked for prayers alongside a photo of himself and Singleton.

“Pray [for] my brother John Singleton,” Snoop wrote alongside a photo of himself next to the director, adding several emojis.

Nia Long

Praying hard this morning for my friend @johnsingleton PULL THROUGH BABY ❤️ pic.twitter.com/neYNnRFmX4 — Nia Long (@NiaLong) April 20, 2019

Nia Long was also among the first to spread well wishes to Singleton. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actress, who appeared in Boyz n the Hood, took to Twitter to post a shot of the director alongside her message.

“Praying hard this morning for my friend John Singleton,” Long wrote. “PULL THROUGH BABY.”

Michael Rapaport

Nia please DM me — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) April 20, 2019

Comedian Michael Rapaport also appeared to be concerned for Singleton’s health.

Rapaport, who appeared in Higher Learning, reached out to Long in the replies of her message, presumably to inquire about Singleton’s health.

Omar Epps

Prayers up for @SHAFT6816 🙏🏾🙏🏾

Pull thru brother! The world needs your voice and vision. Prayers up for your family as well 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — OMAR EPPS (@omarepps) April 20, 2019

Fellow Higher Learning actor Omar Epps also wrote a heartfelt message hoping for Singleton’s recovery.

“Prayers up for [John Singleton,]” Epps wrote. “Pull thru brother! The world needs your voice and vision. Prayers up for your family as well.”

Juicy J

Prayers up for my brother John Singleton 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) April 20, 2019

Rapper Juicy J also passed on his hopes for Singleton’s recovery in a brief tweet.

“Prayers up for my brother John Singleton,” the Three 6 Mafia member wrote, adding three prayer-hand emojis.

William Friedkin

My prayers for the great John Singleton—

Come back to the hood John—you’re the man — William Friedkin (@WilliamFriedkin) April 20, 2019

William Friedkin, the acclaimed director behind The Exorcist and The French Connection, prayed for Singleton’s health, hoping the 51-year-old could “come back to the hood.”

“My prayers for the great John Singleton,” Friedkin said. “Come back to the hood John — you’re the man.”

Jonathan Levine

john singleton was very nice to me when i was an intern in Cannes in 1999. like, so much nicer than he had to be. sending love and good thoughts for a speedy recovery. — jonathan levine (@jonathanalevine) April 20, 2019

Another director that reacted to the heartbreaking news of Singleton’s stroke was Jonathan Levine. Levine is known for helming Warm Bodies, 50/50, The Night Before and the upcoming Longshot.

“John Singleton was very nice to me when I was an intern in Cannes in 1999. like, so much nicer than he had to be,” Levine wrote. “Sending love and good thoughts for a speedy recovery.”

Steven Canals

I recently met John Singleton, who has been an inspiration from afar for decades. Sending prayers and healing vibes for a swift recovery. Keep him in your thoughts. https://t.co/whpNeW0IvM — Steven Canals (@StevenCanals) April 20, 2019

Steven Canals, the co-creator and executive producer of Pose, shared admiration for Singleton, revealing he had recently met the director.

“I recently met John Singleton, who has been an inspiration from afar for decades,” Canals wrote. “Sending prayers and healing vibes for a swift recovery. Keep him in your thoughts.”