John Carpenter Debuts First Directing Project in Seven Years

One reason, of many, that John Carpenter has become a legend in the world of horror cinema is that he contributes not only his directorial abilities to his film, but also composes their scores. The filmmaker has focused most of his energies on creating musical material over the last decade, but has returned to directing with a music video off of his upcoming album John Carpenter Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998. Check out the new video below.

The filmmaker’s new album features re-recordings of many of his classic movie themes, ranging from Assault on Precinct 13 to Halloween to Prince of Darkness. For those familiar with the filmmaker’s work, you’ll notice the video above, for his theme to Christine, is also a riff on the film’s story about a car that comes to life to seek vengeance against those who have wronged the owner.

While the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s brought the director a variety of hits, his decisions to direct Ghosts of Mars and The Ward didn’t sit well with fans, with both films failing to capture what made so many of his other films effective.

In his sabbatical from directing, Carpenter has recorded two albums of original music, Lost Themes and Lost Themes II, and has also taken them on tour. The concepts behind the albums are that the songs represent themes to horror films that don’t yet exist.

The filmmaker could potentially return to the world of horror next year, as he’s executive producing the next installment in the Halloween franchise. David Gordon Green and Danny McBride will be writing/directing the film which takes place after the events of 1981’s Halloween II.

While promoting his latest film, Stronger, at the Toronto International Film Festival, Green revealed that Carpenter hopes to score the upcoming installment.

The Halloween sequel is slated to hit theaters October 19, 2018.

