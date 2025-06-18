Jeremy Allen White Sings ‘Born to Run’ in Bruce Springsteen Biopic Trailer

Jeremy Allen White transforms into Bruce Springsteen in the first official trailer for the new Boss biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere.

The Bear star sings Springsteen classics, including “Born to Run” and “Nebraska,” in the new trailer, released Wednesday ahead of the film’s Oct. 24 theatrical release.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Deliver Me From Nowhere is directed by Scott Cooper, whose 2009 film Crazy Heart earned Jeff Bridges the Best Actor Oscar, and draws from Warren Zanes’ book Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska. The film will follow the musical icon through the making of his personal 1982 album, Nebraska.

Play video

In addition to White, Deliver Me From Nowhere stars Jeremy Strong as Springsteen’s manager, Jon Landau; Stephen Graham as Springsteen’s dad Douglas; Paul Walter Hauser as recording engineer Mike Batlan; Odessa Young, as Springsteen’s love interest Faye; Marc Maron as producer Chuck Plotkin; Johnny Cannizzaro as E Street Band guitarist Steve Van Zandt; Harrison Gilbertson as Springsteen’s friend Matt Delia; David Krumholtz as Columbia record executive Al Teller and Chris Jaymes as mastering engineer Dennis King.

In the trailer, White’s Springsteen tells Hauser’s Batlan that he wants Nebraska “to feel like I’m in the room by myself,” as Strong’s Landau describes the album by saying Springsteen is “repairing that hole in himself.” He continues, “Once he’s done with that, he’s going to repair the entire world.”

20th century studios/youtube

“Making Springsteen was deeply moving as it allowed me to step inside the soul of an artist I’ve long admired – and to witness, up close, the vulnerability and strength behind his music,” Cooper said in a statement. “The experience felt like a journey through memory, myth, and truth. And more than anything, it was a privilege to translate that raw emotional honesty to the screen, and in doing so, it changed me. I cannot thank Bruce and Jon Landau enough for allowing me to tell their story.”

Deliver Me From Nowhere hits theaters on Oct. 24.